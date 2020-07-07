Best places to get Samsung Galaxy S20 on sale right now

If you're only interested in the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can jump to the appropriate section from the links below:









Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals





Let's begin with the smallest of the bunch. The Galaxy S20 was released at $999, which is quite steep considering it's the cheapest of the trio. Now, after about 5 months after the phone was released, it can easily be found with a $100 or so shaven off the price of unlocked models and you can save even more if you go for a contract with one of the carriers.





Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 offers





As you can see below, the reduced price of the Galaxy S20 is pretty much a consensus between retailers, so you can just pick the store you prefer to shop from.













Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Verizon deals





If you're a Verizon customer, or planning to switch to the biggest US carrier, then you'll need to get the Galaxy S20 version that's exclusive for Verizon. It supports the company's mmWave bands for extra-fast 5G speeds, but has a couple major differences compared to the standard Galaxy S20. First, it doesn't have a Micro SD card slot, which many find important for their daily use. And second, the Verizon edition comes with "only" 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12 of the other variant.





If those aren't a concern for you, here's what Verizon offers:

$300 off your new Galaxy S20 5G UW

$1000 off if you buy two Galaxy S20 phones and activate a new line for one of them





Both savings come in the form of credit to your bills over the length of the contract. The full conditions of the offers from the link below:









Best Samsung Galaxy S20 AT&T deals





AT&T isn't as generous as Verizon right now, but the carrier does have a compelling offer for the Galaxy S20. Right now, you can get a new Galaxy S20 that comes down to just $15/month for 30 months, or $450. That's pretty cheap for a Galaxy S20.





However, there's a caveat. You have to pay the phone's full $1000 price up front and activate a new line with a qualifying plan. After that, you'll get $550 back via bill credits. If that sounds good to you, you can get the offer from the link below:









Best Samsung Galaxy S20 T-Mobile deals





T-Mobile's offer is the hardest to make use of. Same as Verizon, T-Mobile will credit you with $1000 if you buy two Galaxy S20 devices. However, T-Mobile wants you to open two new lines, one for each phone you're buying. That's a steep requirement, but if you can make it happen, click on the link below:













Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ deals





The Galaxy S20+ splits the difference between the S20 and S20 Ultra when it comes to price, but hardware-wise it's closer to the smaller Galaxy S20. Still, it offers a good balance between display size and features and will fit most users just fine.





Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers

There's a discount across the board for the Galaxy S20+ as well. The price of the middle child of the S20 family is commonly reduced by $200, bringing its price tag down to a more reasonable $999 for an unlocked unit.





Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ Verizon deals





Unsurprisingly, Verizon has similar offers for the Galaxy S20+ as it does for the S20. In short:

$300 off your new Galaxy S20+ 5G

$1000 off if you buy two Galaxy S20+ phones and activate a new line for one of them





Since the retail price of the Galaxy S20+ is $1,199, that's not exactly buy-one-get-one-free, but still a good offer nonetheless if you're looking to bring a family member over to Verizon.









Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ AT&T deals





When it comes to the Galaxy S20+, AT&T has nothing to offer but a payment plant that would split the $1,200 price of the phone into 30 monthly payments of $40. No discounts for this model, which might indicate the carrier is happy with how it's selling so far.





You can, however, make use of AT&T's usual offer of up to $700 in bill credit if you trade in a phone and open a new line with the carrier.









Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ T-Mobile deals





The situation is no different over at T-Mobile. Actually, there is one difference. T-Mobile's contract is 6 months shorter, which means you'll have to pay $50/month for 24 months, if you want a new Galaxy S20+. Not much else to say. If you don't feel like waiting for a deal on the Galaxy S20+, head over to T-Mobile's website and get it today:













Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals





Despite it's high price tag, the Galaxy S20 Ultra proved to be quite a popular device. And if many thought it was worth buying at $1,400, then surely, if you can get it cheaper, the value increases significantly. So, let's see what your options are!





Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers





Similar to the Galaxy S20 and S20+, the price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra seems to have stabilized at a level around $150 below its initial one. That's a cool 10% off, which is nothing to frown at. Some stores even up the ante a bit, letting you save even more. If you had the trigger discipline to wait a few months before getting the Ultra, you'll be rewarded for it.





Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Verizon deals





Unlike the major retailers listed above, Verizon keeps the price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $1,399. For it, the only deal you get is $1,000 off if you buy two and activate a new line for one of them. Not the most enticing offer by any means, but that's what Verizon has right now, if you're not looking to trade-in a device.









Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra AT&T deals





АТ&T doesn't have any special deals on the Galaxy S20 Ultra as well right now, not even a discount if you buy two of them. The best way to save money on a new Galaxy S20 Ultra is to port your number from another carrier and trade-in a device, which will give you a $700 discount in the form of bill credits over the length of the contract.









Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra T-Mobile deals





As with the Galaxy S20+, the best T-Mobile has to offer for those that don't want to pay full price for the Galaxy S20 Ultra is to buy two of them and open two new lines, which will save you $1,000 in the long run.















