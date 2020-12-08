iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

The awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at an exceptionally low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 08, 2020, 2:17 AM
The awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at an exceptionally low price
With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, and Samsung's next big hardware announcements anywhere between a month and two months away, it's definitely not too late to purchase an existing Galaxy product at a great price in time for Christmas.

The company's 2020-released high-end smartphones are more often than not deeply discounted nowadays at both major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and top US carriers, while the number one Cyber Monday deal on the AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Live has just returned for a limited time.

If you don't like the weird shape of Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds or don't want to spend over $100 on a brand-new pair, you can go for Best Buy's newest Galaxy Buds+ deal. This will expire at the end of the day, mind you, so you have to act fast if a $49.99 pair of sleek, powerful, and long-lasting headphones sounds tempting.

Obviously, you're not looking at a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged product here, which still costs $109.99 at Best Buy at the time of this writing, but the retailer does advertise these dirt-cheap earbuds as "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested" as part of its always dependable Geek Squad program.

The "certified refurbished" Galaxy Buds+ are only available in black at 50 bucks, which is naturally a new all-time low price for these bad boys in mint condition. In case you're wondering, Amazon currently charges at least $85 for "renewed" Buds+ units, making this one-day-only promotion totally unmissable.

Although they lack the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of their kidney bean-shaped cousins, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are pretty much just as great as the Buds Live in terms of overall sound quality and even greater as far as battery life is concerned, keeping your tunes going for up to a whopping 11 hours on a single charge by themselves and boosting that endurance number to a grand total of 22 hours when also considering the bundled wireless charging case.

