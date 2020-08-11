Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?

What's the difference between the 41 and 45mm Galaxy Watch 3?

The larger 45mm model offers a titanium version, while the 41mm is stainless steel only

You get a bigger screen with the 45mm model - 1.4-inch versus 1.2 for the 41mm model

The 45mm version has a bigger battery - 340mAh compared to the 247mAh in the 41mm version

The smaller 41mm model is lighter at 49.2 grams compared to the 53.8 grams of the 45mm model (unless you opt for a titanium body which lowers the weight to 43 grams)

The 41mm model is around $30 cheaper than the bigger 45mm version

The Galaxy Watch 3 uses 20 and 22 mm straps for the 41 and 45mm models respectively

Is a 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 too big?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 battery life

Battery life is one of the most important things nowadays, especially when it comes to smartwatches. After all, when you run out of power, you end up with a useless piece of metal on your wrist and all the features don’t mean much. That’s the reason for talking about the Galaxy Watch 3 battery in a separate section.



The larger 45mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 offers nearly 30% more battery capacity than the 41mm, 340mAh compared to 247mAh. Given the identical functionality and the minor difference in display size, this extra battery capacity should equal longer times away from the charger and better overall experience. So, another point for the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm here.



Is the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 considerably cheaper than the 45mm?



When it comes to price, it’s a more straightforward comparison. There’s nothing subjective here, and if you want to save some money, you should opt for the smaller 41mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth-only versions start at $399 for the 41mm and $429 for the 45mm model. For the LTE version, prices start at $449 for the smaller 41mm model and $479 for the 45mm model. It’s not a big difference, especially for the LTE versions, so it’s up to you.





Which size Galaxy Watch 3 should you buy?



Summarizing all of the above, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy 3 45mm is the obvious choice. It has a bigger battery, a larger display, and also a titanium option for the body. There’s however a case to be made for the smaller 41mm model. For some people, aesthetics may trump all other factors. If your hands are on the small side or you just like more compact watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 41mm may be the right one for you. You can also save some cash if you opt for the smaller size and it’s also lighter at 48.2 grams. On the other hand, the titanium version of the 45mm model is 43 grams (stainless steel one is 53.8), so there’s some flexibility when it comes to weight.





Summarizing all of the above, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy 3 45mm is the obvious choice. It has a bigger battery, a larger display, and also a titanium option for the body. There's however a case to be made for the smaller 41mm model. For some people, aesthetics may trump all other factors. If your hands are on the small side or you just like more compact watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 41mm may be the right one for you. You can also save some cash if you opt for the smaller size and it's also lighter at 48.2 grams. On the other hand, the titanium version of the 45mm model is 43 grams (stainless steel one is 53.8), so there's some flexibility when it comes to weight.




