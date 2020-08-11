Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 11, 2020, 8:12 AM
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
If you were taking notes (pun intended) during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 you know that the event wasn’t just about big-screen smartphones with magic wands. Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, was also unveiled with some neat features and the iconic rotating bezel. This smartwatch seems to be a no-brainer for the tech enthusiast, but things are less straightforward when you actually decide to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. That’s because the watch comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and it’s not immediately obvious what the differences are, and most importantly, which size Galaxy Watch 3 should you buy. So let’s put both versions under our tech microscope and find out.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Dimensions

1.67 x 1.61 x 0.44 inches

42.5 x 41 x 11.3 mm

Weight

1.70 oz (48 g)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

Dimensions

1.82 x 1.77 x 0.44 inches

46.2 x 45 x 11.1 mm

Weight

1.90 oz (54 g)

What's the difference between the 41 and 45mm Galaxy Watch 3?

  • The larger 45mm model offers a titanium version, while the 41mm is stainless steel only
  • You get a bigger screen with the 45mm model - 1.4-inch versus 1.2 for the 41mm model
  • The 45mm version has a bigger battery - 340mAh compared to the 247mAh in the 41mm version
  • The smaller 41mm model is lighter at 49.2 grams compared to the 53.8 grams of the 45mm model (unless you opt for a titanium body which lowers the weight to 43 grams)
  • The 41mm model is around $30 cheaper than the bigger 45mm version
  • The Galaxy Watch 3 uses 20 and 22 mm straps for the 41 and 45mm models respectively

Is a 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 too big?


Design is always subjective but there are things worth mentioning here. First of all, Samsung has done a great job refining the design of the original Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter while having a display larger than its predecessor. The overall design language moves away from “rugged” and towards “luxurious”.

Apart from the obvious size difference, there’s also the option for a titanium body for the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm model, which is one of the key design differences, that may influence your buying decision. The titanium version is also lighter than the stainless steel one (which is to be expected), so that’s another consideration. If you like big watches and enjoy premium materials, there’s a clear winner for you here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is loaded with features


The Galaxy Watch 3 takes Samsung’s smartwatch game to another level, as it offers a ton of useful features. Some of them are purely aesthetic, while others can potentially get you through a lot of scenarios and even help you in dangerous situations. From the 80,000 watch faces and 40 complications to body vitals tracking and fall detection, every little feature of the Galaxy Watch 3 is well thought out.

The biggest difference between the 41mm and 45mm versions, featurewise, is the display. It’s not so much a feature but an interface for most of the features. The larger 45mm version sports a bigger display too - a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, compared to the 1.2-incher of the 41mm model. And 0.2 of an inch might not sound like a lot, but it’s immediately recognizable and can make a difference. UI elements are more discernible on the bigger screen, and it’s easier to operate, as well as easier on the eyes. There’s really no reason to go for the smaller one beside aesthetics and weight. 


Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 battery life


Battery life is one of the most important things nowadays, especially when it comes to smartwatches. After all, when you run out of power, you end up with a useless piece of metal on your wrist and all the features don’t mean much. That’s the reason for talking about the Galaxy Watch 3 battery in a separate section.

The larger 45mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 offers nearly 30% more battery capacity than the 41mm, 340mAh compared to 247mAh. Given the identical functionality and the minor difference in display size, this extra battery capacity should equal longer times away from the charger and better overall experience. So, another point for the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm here.

Is the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 considerably cheaper than the 45mm?


When it comes to price, it’s a more straightforward comparison. There’s nothing subjective here, and if you want to save some money, you should opt for the smaller 41mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth-only versions start at $399 for the 41mm and $429 for the 45mm model. For the LTE version, prices start at $449 for the smaller 41mm model and $479 for the 45mm model. It’s not a big difference, especially for the LTE versions, so it’s up to you.

Which size Galaxy Watch 3 should you buy? 


Summarizing all of the above, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy 3 45mm is the obvious choice. It has a bigger battery, a larger display, and also a titanium option for the body. There’s however a case to be made for the smaller 41mm model. For some people, aesthetics may trump all other factors. If your hands are on the small side or you just like more compact watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 41mm may be the right one for you. You can also save some cash if you opt for the smaller size and it’s also lighter at 48.2 grams. On the other hand, the titanium version of the 45mm model is 43 grams (stainless steel one is 53.8), so there’s some flexibility when it comes to weight.





Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.2 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.4 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

Popular stories
