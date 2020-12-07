iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Here's how you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE before Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 07, 2020, 8:50 AM
Here's how you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE before Christmas
If all you want for Christmas is a solid and stylish new smartwatch capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own, you... probably should have acted a little sooner to take advantage of one of the many great Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals offered by the big three US carriers not too long ago.

If you didn't do that, you're actually in luck, as several T-Mobile "Holiday On" promotions have been renewed or extended. One of the best such deals available right now allows you to score Samsung's incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy Watch Active 2 completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits.

Curiously enough, the early Christmas promo is only good for the 40mm model, which means folks with larger wrists will need to spend no less than $400 for a 44mm variant or opt for an entirely different device. Speaking of options, we're afraid the Android and iOS-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is listed as "out of stock" at the time of this writing in a black hue as far as the 40mm size is concerned.

That means you're pretty much stuck with the arguably eye-catching rose gold flavor if you're willing to activate a new line of "qualifying" data with paired Digits service and thus lower the $379.99 regular price of the 40mm LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 to $0.

Your $380 discount will be applied to your T-Mobile account as $15.84 monthly credit for a grand total of two years, making for an outstanding Christmas gift for both iPhone and Android handset users. And remember, this bad boy can be used solo too, featuring its own microphone, speaker, GPS chip, heart rate monitor, and yes, even its very own Apple Watch-rivaling ECG tracking functionality.

In other words, something you can get for free right now on the second-largest mobile network operator stateside can end up literally saving your life in addition to making it easier from a number of different standpoints. Now that's what we call an irresistible holiday deal!

