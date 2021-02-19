Samsung's next Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ update will vastly improve S Pen functionality

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Among others, the Korea-based tech giant essentially pulled off the impossible by designing quite possibly the first ever costly Android slates worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the latest and greatest iPad Pros . The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ blend powerful hardware with silky smooth software, which Samsung took and made its own by adding a bunch of One UI-flavored productivity enhancements













The already extremely handy stylus will soon become even more convenient, gaining the ability to seamlessly turn your handwriting into digital text for various purposes. You will, for instance, be able to enter URLs in your web browser, search for YouTube videos, and even reply to messages and e-mails using the S Pen rather than typing the "old" fashioned way with your finger on a traditional on-screen keyboard.









The aptly named "Pen to text" feature will also be added (as an option, of course) to the Samsung Notes app installed by default on your Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ , detecting any and all punctuation and spacing in more than 80 languages to offer you the undoubtedly satisfying feeling of seeing your handwritten notes instantly turned digital.



That's a pretty major improvement for an otherwise minor update, set to be delivered over-the-air from "late February" starting in "select markets" around the world. Apart from the S Pen, the sound technology on the Tab S7 duo will be upgraded as well with something that was first introduced on the hot new That's a pretty major improvement for an otherwise minor update, set to be delivered over-the-air from "late February" starting in "select markets" around the world. Apart from the S Pen, the sound technology on the Tab S7 duo will be upgraded as well with something that was first introduced on the hot new Galaxy Buds Pro









We're talking about 360 Audio, or 360-degree surround sound, which aims to do exactly what you'd expect, providing you with an immersive audio experience "in sync with your head movements." Lastly, the already existing ability to scan documents using the native Camera app will be made simpler with this impending update. All you'll need to do is tap the easily accessible "Attach" icon, scan your document from the dropdown menu, and get to work.



If you're not yet the proud owner of a Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+, by the way, you might be happy to hear the high-end tablets are currently on sale at hefty discounts of between $80 and $160 in multiple configurations on Amazon.



