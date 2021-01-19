Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung kicks off its Android 11 updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 family with a nice twist

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 19, 2021, 4:16 AM
Samsung kicks off its Android 11 updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 family with a nice twist
Samsung continues to outdo itself from a software support standpoint, delivering yet another stable Android 11 update... or three after already spreading the love to more high-end smartphones than one man can count on the fingers of both hands.

This time around, the world's top handset manufacturer and second-largest tablet vendor is taking care of a high-end slate family that just so happens to be without a doubt the best Android-powered alternative to Apple's hugely popular iPad Pro (2020) duo available today.

The 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, and Tab S7+ 5G are all receiving over-the-air Android 11 goodie packs tipping the scales at a massive 2.4+ gigabytes in South Korea as we speak. In case you're wondering why these particular OS upgrades are so incredibly hefty, it turns out that they have the 3.1 version of Samsung's proprietary One UI skin applied on top of Google's vanilla Android 11 enhancements rather than One UI 3.0.

While the differences between the two UI iterations are not exactly life-altering, it's certainly nice to see the company already expand a number of features, add-ons, and tweaks recently introduced with the Galaxy S21 trio.

Of course, it will be even nicer when Samsung is able to bring the Tab S7 lineup up to date in Western markets as well, which should happen in no more than a few weeks. If the Korea-based tech giant can keep up its Android 11 rollout and expansion pace of the last few weeks, we could definitely see the update reach the three aforementioned premium tablets by the end of the month in countries like the US, which would be pretty impressive.

Whenever you do get a chance to download the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update, remember to use a Wi-Fi connection, charge your slate's battery beforehand, and back up your most precious data in the (unlikely) case of a catastrophic bug cropping up after finishing your installation process.

