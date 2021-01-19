Samsung kicks off its Android 11 updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 family with a nice twist
This time around, the world's top handset manufacturer and second-largest tablet vendor is taking care of a high-end slate family that just so happens to be without a doubt the best Android-powered alternative to Apple's hugely popular iPad Pro (2020) duo available today.
While the differences between the two UI iterations are not exactly life-altering, it's certainly nice to see the company already expand a number of features, add-ons, and tweaks recently introduced with the Galaxy S21 trio.
Whenever you do get a chance to download the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update, remember to use a Wi-Fi connection, charge your slate's battery beforehand, and back up your most precious data in the (unlikely) case of a catastrophic bug cropping up after finishing your installation process.