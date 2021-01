Samsung kicks off its Android 11 updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 family with a nice twist

While the differences between the two UI iterations are not exactly life-altering, it's certainly nice to see the company already expand a number of features, add-ons, and tweaks recently introduced with the Galaxy S21 trio





Of course, it will be even nicer when Samsung is able to bring the Tab S7 lineup up to date in Western markets as well, which should happen in no more than a few weeks. If the Korea-based tech giant can keep up its Android 11 rollout and expansion pace of the last few weeks , we could definitely see the update reach the three aforementioned premium tablets by the end of the month in countries like the US, which would be pretty impressive.





Whenever you do get a chance to download the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update, remember to use a Wi-Fi connection, charge your slate's battery beforehand, and back up your most precious data in the (unlikely) case of a catastrophic bug cropping up after finishing your installation process.





Samsung continues to outdo itself from a software support standpoint, delivering yet another stable Android 11 update... or three after already spreading the love to more high-end smartphones than one man can count on the fingers of both hands.