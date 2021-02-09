Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ get new color options, 512GB variant

It's not unusual for a Samsung
smartphone or tablet to get new color options several months after release, especially if the product sells quite well. The Galaxy Tab S7
and Tab S7+
made their debut on the market back in August, and customers got to choose between three colors at launch: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver.
Starting this week, both tablets are available in additional colors, but there's also a new 512GB model available for the Galaxy Tab S7+. Spotted by Roland Quandt
, the new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ versions are now listed on Samsung Germany's website
, but they're likely to be made available in other countries too.
The new colors are Phantom Navy for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Navy Blue for the Galaxy Tab S7+
, although they seem to be the same color with different names. The new 512GB variant is only available for the Galaxy Tab S7+ and it's Wi-Fi only (no 5G model). Unfortunately, no price has been revealed yet for the 512GB Galaxy Tab S7+, but it will be the most expensive Wi-Fi only Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ tablet.
As far as the new colors go, they are just new options for customers who feel that the other three colors don't fit their lifestyle. The blue versions of Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are already available for purchase in Germany, whereas the 512GB Galaxy Tab S7+ has yet to be listed on Samsung's website.
