Samsung bringing Galaxy S21 features to Note 20, S20, more with One UI 3.1

Touch Autofocus and Autoexposure Controller

Multi Mic Recording

Remove Metadata

This feature has been around since the original One UI 3.0 update and One UI 3.1 brings an updated version that makes it easier to adjust the focus, according to Samsung. The brand has made editing the brightness of photos before taking them easier too by letting you swipe anywhere on the display.Samsung is only enabling this feature on the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 line, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G . So if you don’t own one of these devices, skip to the next feature.Multi Mic Recording means you can simultaneously record audio through your phone and wireless earbuds when in Pro Video Mode.Samsung is continuing its efforts to improve privacy on Galaxy devices with the option of removing metadata from photos before sending them. Private Share can also be used to control who can see the content and for how long.