Samsung bringing Galaxy S21 features to Note 20, S20, more with One UI 3.1

Auto Switch for Galaxy Buds

As an added bonus for Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live, and Buds+ users, Samsung has introduced a new feature called Auto Switch with One UI 3.1. It will automatically switch your audio between Galaxy devices when it detects changes.For example, if you’re listening to Spotify on your phone and then move over to a YouTube video on your Galaxy Tab tablet, Audio Switch will automatically switch the audio on your earbuds to the latter. The opposite works too.