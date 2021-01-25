Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users will get these two productivity features with One UI 3.1
Second screen for Windows 10 PC
Just like iPad users can employ the Sidecar feature, in order to turn their tablet into a secondary display for their MacBook, Galaxy Tab S7 users will be able to use One UI's Extended Mode feature with a Windows PC. When enabled, the Extended Mode feature will make the Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ behave as a wireless secondary display to the user's Windows 10 PC.
And thus, users will be able to use their Galaxy tablet as a light and portable secondary display at any time, enhancing their productivity, especially when on the go.
Along with being able to continue using apps from their Galaxy tablet to a Galaxy phone, this productivity-oriented feature will allow Galaxy Tab S7 users to use their tablet's keyboard with both devices.
Wireless keyboard sharing could be especially useful for multi-taskers, who are working on a document on their tablet, but wish to send a quick message from their smartphone. Pressing both the "Cmd" and "Lang" keys on the keyboard will quickly switch between the two Galaxy devices.
This feature can be used alongside others that were introduced in Samsung's continued efforts to streamline its One UI operating system between devices. We recently reviewed the Galaxy Buds Pro, which will be getting an Auto Switch feature that will automatically pair the wireless earbuds with whichever device is currently being used.
In any case, the One UI 3.1 update is also expected to bring stability and security improvements to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, along with smaller features. One UI 3.1 is also coming to other flagship Galaxy devices, such as the new Galaxy S21 series.
Wireless keyboard sharing
Along with being able to continue using apps from their Galaxy tablet to a Galaxy phone, this productivity-oriented feature will allow Galaxy Tab S7 users to use their tablet's keyboard with both devices.
Wireless keyboard sharing could be especially useful for multi-taskers, who are working on a document on their tablet, but wish to send a quick message from their smartphone. Pressing both the "Cmd" and "Lang" keys on the keyboard will quickly switch between the two Galaxy devices.
This feature can be used alongside others that were introduced in Samsung's continued efforts to streamline its One UI operating system between devices. We recently reviewed the Galaxy Buds Pro, which will be getting an Auto Switch feature that will automatically pair the wireless earbuds with whichever device is currently being used.
In any case, the One UI 3.1 update is also expected to bring stability and security improvements to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, along with smaller features. One UI 3.1 is also coming to other flagship Galaxy devices, such as the new Galaxy S21 series.
You may also find interesting: