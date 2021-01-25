Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users will get these two productivity features with One UI 3.1

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jan 25, 2021, 6:07 AM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users will get these two productivity features with One UI 3.1
Samsung's One UI 3.1 software update has recently began rolling out to Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets in South Korea and is soon expected to become available in other regions. And in an effort to make its flagship tablets even better for productivity, Samsung is bringing the following two notable features to these tablets, with the One UI 3.1 update (via Neowin):

Second screen for Windows 10 PC



Just like iPad users can employ the Sidecar feature, in order to turn their tablet into a secondary display for their MacBook, Galaxy Tab S7 users will be able to use One UI's Extended Mode feature with a Windows PC. When enabled, the Extended Mode feature will make the Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ behave as a wireless secondary display to the user's Windows 10 PC.

And thus, users will be able to use their Galaxy tablet as a light and portable secondary display at any time, enhancing their productivity, especially when on the go.

Wireless keyboard sharing


Along with being able to continue using apps from their Galaxy tablet to a Galaxy phone, this productivity-oriented feature will allow Galaxy Tab S7 users to use their tablet's keyboard with both devices.

Wireless keyboard sharing could be especially useful for multi-taskers, who are working on a document on their tablet, but wish to send a quick message from their smartphone. Pressing both the "Cmd" and "Lang" keys on the keyboard will quickly switch between the two Galaxy devices.

This feature can be used alongside others that were introduced in Samsung's continued efforts to streamline its One UI operating system between devices. We recently reviewed the Galaxy Buds Pro, which will be getting an Auto Switch feature that will automatically pair the wireless earbuds with whichever device is currently being used.

In any case, the One UI 3.1 update is also expected to bring stability and security improvements to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, along with smaller features. One UI 3.1 is also coming to other flagship Galaxy devices, such as the new Galaxy S21 series.

You may also find interesting:

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
$580 BestBuy $580 B&H
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 could bring a major breakthrough this year
Popular stories
Sony is reviving its Xperia Compact smartphone series
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless