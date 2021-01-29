Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo helped the tablet market set a new record in Q4 2020
In second place, Samsung enjoyed pretty much identical growth from a percentage perspective, jumping from 7.1 million unit shipments back in Q4 2019 to 9.9 million at the very end of 2020, which was obviously enough to keep Amazon, Lenovo, and Huawei at bay.
There's no denying that the coronavirus pandemic crucially contributed to the resurgence of what was starting to feel like a slowly dying market, which gained no less than 28 percent for the entirety of 2020 to end the year with a grand total of 160.6 million unit shipments.
While Apple easily dominated the full-year vendor chart as well, Samsung and Lenovo managed to outpace Cupertino's growth rate, with the former company in particular looking like a bigger and bigger threat for the long-time market leader.
Tablets also had a solid contribution to the overall surge of worldwide PC sales in both Q4 2020 and 2020 in its entirety, which is easily evidenced by HP and Dell's underwhelming total numbers compared to Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung. Google-powered Chromebooks had an incredible year as well, led by HP and Lenovo, the latter of which amazingly improved its Q4 shipment score by 1766 percent (!!!!!!!) between 2019 and 2020.