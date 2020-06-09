Samsung Android Tablets 5G

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and its 5G support are essentially confirmed

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 09, 2020, 2:22 AM
Samsung is full of surprises when it comes to the official branding of its high-end gadgets nowadays, jumping straight from the Galaxy S10 family to a Galaxy S20 lineup consisting of three flagship models while possibly preparing to unveil a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra soon instead of a Note 20+ and seemingly planning to skip over the Galaxy Watch 2 name.

All things considered, a Galaxy Tab S20 label was clearly not outside the realm of possibility for the company's next premium Android slate, although several sources pointed instead to a less drastic Tab S7 moniker in recent weeks. That latter theory is supported by a brand-new Bluetooth SIG certification (via MySmartPrice), which also suggests the formal announcement and commercial release of the Galaxy Tab S7+ might be right around the corner.

These regulatory documents rarely reveal actual specs and features of unannounced devices, of course, and unfortunately, that appears to be the case today as well. Fortunately, we already have the 12.4-inch screen size on pretty good authority, and naturally, where there's a Galaxy Tab S7+, there should also be a "regular-sized" Tab S7 with a display rumored to circle the 11-inch mark.

That would obviously make both new high-end models significantly larger than last year's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6, which may have been enough to justify a leap to a Tab S20 name making Samsung's overall branding strategy feel more coherent and cohesive. But perhaps the rest of the upgrades are simply not as meaningful.


We have no way to know that yet, mind you, although we can reasonably assume the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will come packing a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting high-resolution Super AMOLED displays. The bigger variant is also widely expected to offer optional 5G support, and unlike the 5G-enabled Tab S6 configuration, this bad boy could be headed for Western markets in addition to Asia.

It remains to be seen if that will include the US, and in case you're wondering, the SM-T976B model number listed in the Bluetooth SIG database today coincides with a Galaxy Tab S6 5G sequel, following in the footsteps of the latter's internal SM-T866 designation.

If everything goes according to a recently rumored plan, the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G will see daylight alongside the Tab S7, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Watch 3 at an online-only event on August 5. Unpacked? More like jam-packed!

