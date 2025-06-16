Here are some official details on the five (!) OnePlus devices slated for a July 8 launch

Z Flip 7

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro





The Nord 5 will pack an overwhelming processor





By no means a pushover in the budget 5G phone segment with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC under the hood and up to 16GB RAM also on deck, last year's OnePlus Nord 4 will be followed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-based Nord 5.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . Nonetheless, we've seen this processor power smartphones like the That's an insanely powerful chipset for what's technically still a mid-end device, although to be perfectly clear, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is not quite as zippy as Qualcomm's "regular". Nonetheless, we've seen this processor power smartphones like the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra , Razr 50 Ultra (aka Razr Plus 2024 ), Poco F6, Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3, and Honor 200 Pro , and while OnePlus is not ready to confirm the Nord 5's memory count just yet, we know cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM technology will be used.





Incredibly enough, an "exceptional" camera is also being teased as a "double-punch" complement to that "exceptional" chipset, and the OnePlus Nord 5 promises to leverage an "advanced 7,300mm² CryoFlex Liquid Cooling System" for a silky smooth gaming experience in the toughest possible conditions.





The Nord CE5, meanwhile, is a much bigger question mark than its undoubtedly costlier sibling, although we do know that the two devices will look fairly similar, sharing a vertical camera array, plastic frame (to reduce production expenses, presumably), and more importantly, that handy customizable Plus Key recently introduced on the OnePlus 13s . Everything else will be revealed on or (more likely) before July 8 piece by piece and component by component.

One new tablet, one new smartwatch (kind of), and new earbuds (not really) are also coming soon





Yes, OnePlus will have something for everyone (except for ultra-high-end smartphone and tablet devotees, that is) to showcase on July 8, including a new low-cost tablet. The OnePlus Pad Lite has recently been the star of a huge (and very reliable) leak, apparently packing a MediaTek Helio G100 processor and 9,340mAh battery into a razor-thin 7.4mm body with a generous 11-inch LCD screen also in tow.





For its part, OnePlus can only reveal this mid-range Android tablet will be available in a snazzy-sounding Aero Blue colorway. The Nord 5 and Nord CE5, by the way, are confirmed to rock Dry Ice and Marble Mist paint jobs respectively, while the OnePlus Buds 4 are coming to a European (and Indian) store near you in Zen Green and Storm Gray hues.



Recommended Stories





If the OnePlus Buds 4 happen to sound familiar, that might be because they've actually seen daylight already in China with such advanced features and capabilities as Dual DACs, Dual Drivers, 3D Audio, and ultra-low 47ms latency in Game Mode. These bad boys also offer active noise cancellation, but while OnePlus describes them as the brand's "latest flagship headphones", the Buds Pro 3 are still better.





Finally, one of the very few weaknesses highlighted in our glowing OnePlus Watch 3 review a while back will apparently be rectified in just a few weeks with the introduction of a smaller size. This 43mm variant is likely to look otherwise identical to the original 47mm model, although it remains to be seen if the price will go unchanged too. Another interesting detail that's not yet official is which of these five devices (if any) will be released in the US in addition to the old continent and India.





My bet is on the OnePlus Buds 4 and compact OnePlus Watch 3, but anything is possible right now.