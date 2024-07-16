The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $130 off (39%) $199 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $140 off (35%) $259 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon





Typically available for $329.99 and marked down by a massive 130 bucks in an entry-level 64GB storage variant right now, the Android 14 -running mid-ranger includes an always convenient S Pen in its base price. That's obviously also true for the 128 gig configuration that's currently discounted by an even heftier $140 from a $399.99 list price, and another major strength of the Tab S6 Lite (in both variants) over the Tab A9 Plus is undoubtedly a superior all-metal construction.





At least in theory, you're looking at an extremely durable (and undeniably stylish) device here with a razor-thin 7mm profile and a remarkably large 7,040mAh battery under the hood. Samsung promises that said cell will be enough to keep your "multitasking and relaxing" going for up to 14 hours between charges, which we have no reason to doubt.









