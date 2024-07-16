The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount
Everyone likes a little summer rain to occasionally cool off after an overly lengthy heat wave, but a sudden downpour can prove rather inconvenient for a lot of people, especially in the absence of protective gear. That is, unless we're talking about a deluge of special summer offers on many of the most popular mobile devices out there, in which case you need a credit card more than you do an umbrella.
If you have one of those on hand, as well as a Prime membership, the Amazon-exclusive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) might just be the absolute best tablet to buy today (or tomorrow) on a tight budget. We know we said the same thing about the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with an 11-inch screen, but this 10.4-inch slate originally released all the way back in 2020 and refreshed (for the second time) earlier this year holds quite a few important advantages in a number of key departments.
Typically available for $329.99 and marked down by a massive 130 bucks in an entry-level 64GB storage variant right now, the Android 14-running mid-ranger includes an always convenient S Pen in its base price. That's obviously also true for the 128 gig configuration that's currently discounted by an even heftier $140 from a $399.99 list price, and another major strength of the Tab S6 Lite (in both variants) over the Tab A9 Plus is undoubtedly a superior all-metal construction.
At least in theory, you're looking at an extremely durable (and undeniably stylish) device here with a razor-thin 7mm profile and a remarkably large 7,040mAh battery under the hood. Samsung promises that said cell will be enough to keep your "multitasking and relaxing" going for up to 14 hours between charges, which we have no reason to doubt.
We also fully trust that the company will deliver on its commitment to update the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) to Android 15, 16, and 17 (at the very least) in the coming years, which makes this a much better investment for the future than anything the likes of Lenovo and Amazon are selling in the same price bracket. Not even the competition's best and costliest tablets can offer such impressive long-term software support... apart from Apple's greatest iPads and Google's stock Android-powered Pixel Tablets, of course.
All in all, this Prime Day 2024 deal is therefore certainly hard to rival in terms of bang for your buck, although if you can afford it, that cheaper-than-ever iPad (2022) definitely comes close.
