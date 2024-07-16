Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount
Everyone likes a little summer rain to occasionally cool off after an overly lengthy heat wave, but a sudden downpour can prove rather inconvenient for a lot of people, especially in the absence of protective gear. That is, unless we're talking about a deluge of special summer offers on many of the most popular mobile devices out there, in which case you need a credit card more than you do an umbrella.

If you have one of those on hand, as well as a Prime membership, the Amazon-exclusive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) might just be the absolute best tablet to buy today (or tomorrow) on a tight budget. We know we said the same thing about the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with an 11-inch screen, but this 10.4-inch slate originally released all the way back in 2020 and refreshed (for the second time) earlier this year holds quite a few important advantages in a number of key departments.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$140 off (35%)
$259 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Typically available for $329.99 and marked down by a massive 130 bucks in an entry-level 64GB storage variant right now, the Android 14-running mid-ranger includes an always convenient S Pen in its base price. That's obviously also true for the 128 gig configuration that's currently discounted by an even heftier $140 from a $399.99 list price, and another major strength of the Tab S6 Lite (in both variants) over the Tab A9 Plus is undoubtedly a superior all-metal construction.

At least in theory, you're looking at an extremely durable (and undeniably stylish) device here with a razor-thin 7mm profile and a remarkably large 7,040mAh battery under the hood. Samsung promises that said cell will be enough to keep your "multitasking and relaxing" going for up to 14 hours between charges, which we have no reason to doubt.

We also fully trust that the company will deliver on its commitment to update the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) to Android 15, 16, and 17 (at the very least) in the coming years, which makes this a much better investment for the future than anything the likes of Lenovo and Amazon are selling in the same price bracket. Not even the competition's best and costliest tablets can offer such impressive long-term software support... apart from Apple's greatest iPads and Google's stock Android-powered Pixel Tablets, of course.

All in all, this Prime Day 2024 deal is therefore certainly hard to rival in terms of bang for your buck, although if you can afford it, that cheaper-than-ever iPad (2022) definitely comes close.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
66 stories
16 Jul, 2024
The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount
15 Jul, 2024
Best Buy shoppers can now save up to a monumental $350 on the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
13 Jul, 2024
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 gets a head-turning price cut at Amazon for a limited time
10 Jul, 2024
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless