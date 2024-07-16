Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Apple's forever young iPad 10 scores an unbeatable Prime Day discount on top of permanent price cut

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's forever young iPad 10 scores an unbeatable Prime Day discount on top of permanent price cut
If you were feeling disappointed about not seeing a 2024 edition of Apple's "regular" iPad unveiled alongside the new and improved iPad Airs and iPad Pros a couple of months back, your frown was almost certainly turned upside down by the realization that 2022's 10.9-inch "iDevice" got a permanent discount.

Originally priced at $449 and up, the non-Air and non-Pro iPad 10 with Apple A14 Bionic power dropped to a much more palatable $349 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration in May, which naturally opened the door for the possibility of even bigger savings.

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Yellow Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$74 off (21%)
$274 99
$349
Buy at Amazon

Unsurprisingly, that revised $349 list price is now reduced by an additional 50 bucks on Amazon, and if you're quick, a special coupon can save you an extra $25 on top of that, bringing the total current discount to $75 (or $175 if we compare it with the 2022 iPad's launch price).

While the hot new $50 discount appears to be a part of Amazon's Prime Day 2024 festival taking place today and tomorrow, the extra $25 markdown you can easily claim by clicking on an "apply coupon" button before adding the device to your cart could well expire sooner than that. 

With that in mind, we're obviously recommending you hurry and order a Wi-Fi-only iPad (10th Gen) in a silver or yellow hue with 64 gigs of internal storage space while the two unprecedented deals can be combined. That is, if you're interested in one of the absolute best budget tablets out there today from both a hardware and software perspective.

Virtually guaranteed to receive major OS updates for at least another half a decade, the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) is clearly not the world's most powerful 2024 slate. 

On the bright side, that sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, stereo speaker setup, decidedly hefty battery, fast and reliable fingerprint scanner, and modern design with thin bezels and USB-C versatility are just as worthy of praise right now as in our in-depth review a couple of years ago. And for less than three Benjamins, they're pretty much impossible to resist for cash-strapped Apple fans.
