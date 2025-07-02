Ultra-rare deal slashes $300 off Samsung's towering Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sans trade-in
Samsung is selling its biggest and all-around best Android tablet at a huge discount in all storage variants right now with no special requirements.
Probably the best Android tablet available in the US right now is deeply discounted with no special requirements or strings attached. Yes, the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will soon be replaced by an even bigger and more impressive Tab S11 Ultra at the top of Samsung's food chain, but that's not going to make the 2024-released 14.6-inch slate with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processing power any less attractive... especially at a massively reduced price.
Typically available for $1,199.99 and up, the Tab S10 Ultra is currently marked down by a whopping 300 bucks in all storage variants and color options. That means the cheapest model can be yours for $899.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while $1,019.99 and $1,319.99 will buy you Moonstone Gray or Platinum Silver-coated units capable of internally accommodating 512GB and 1TB data respectively.
Obviously, that doesn't make this bad boy a conventionally affordable tablet, but it does vastly improve its value proposition mere days before this year's big Prime Day celebration. Keep in mind that Amazon doesn't officially sell the US version of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at any price (for some reason), which means that the latest Samsung Store promotion on the 14.6-inch giant with a built-in S Pen is unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by the third-party retailer next week.
Speaking of third-party retailers, I should probably point out that the Tab S10 Ultra has been sold at an even heftier discount than $300 by Walmart recently, but that deal has since expired and the device itself is no longer in stock there at any price and in any storage configuration.
In short, you're looking at a hard-to-resist special offer here... that can obviously save you even more than $300 with a device trade-in. If you have a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in good working condition, for instance, the Tab S10 Ultra will be knocked down to as little as $489.99, while a seventh-generation Apple iPad Pro 11 will slash a total of $650 off this Android beast's $1,199.99 list price.
On top of everything else, you can also get a Book Cover Keyboard Slim at $100 instead of $199.99 to enhance the productivity and versatility of your uber-powerful and undeniably gorgeous new 14.6-inch tablet. That's a lot of combined value at a not-so-excessive price.
