Ultra-rare deal slashes $300 off Samsung's towering Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sans trade-in





Typically available for $1,199.99 and up, the Tab S10 Ultra is currently marked down by a whopping 300 bucks in all storage variants and color options. That means the cheapest model can be yours for $899.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while $1,019.99 and $1,319.99 will buy you Moonstone Gray or Platinum Silver-coated units capable of internally accommodating 512GB and 1TB data respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $1019 99 $1319 99 $300 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $1319 99 $1619 99 $300 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at any price (for some reason), which means that the latest Samsung Store promotion on the 14.6-inch giant with a built-in S Pen is unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by the third-party retailer next week. Obviously, that doesn't make this bad boy a conventionally affordable tablet , but it does vastly improve its value proposition mere days before this year's big Prime Day celebration. Keep in mind that Amazon doesn't officially sell the US version of theUltra at any price (for some reason), which means that the latest Samsung Store promotion on the 14.6-inch giant with a built-in S Pen is unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by the third-party retailer next week.

Speaking of third-party retailers, I should probably point out that the Tab S10 Ultra has been sold at an even heftier discount than $300 by Walmart recently , but that deal has since expired and the device itself is no longer in stock there at any price and in any storage configuration.





In short, you're looking at a hard-to-resist special offer here... that can obviously save you even more than $300 with a device trade-in. If you have a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in good working condition, for instance, the Tab S10 Ultra will be knocked down to as little as $489.99, while a seventh-generation Apple iPad Pro 11 will slash a total of $650 off this Android beast's $1,199.99 list price.





On top of everything else, you can also get a Book Cover Keyboard Slim at $100 instead of $199.99 to enhance the productivity and versatility of your uber-powerful and undeniably gorgeous new 14.6-inch tablet. That's a lot of combined value at a not-so-excessive price.

