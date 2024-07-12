Amazon's brilliant Fire Max 11 tablet plummets to a new record low price before Prime Day 2024
What could possibly be better than waiting a few more days to (presumably) get the chance to snap up many of the best tablets out there at some of their lowest ever prices with an Amazon Prime membership? How about scoring the highest discount on record for Amazon's greatest ever in-house slate right now without having to meet any special conditions whatsoever?
That's right, the aptly named Fire Max 11 with a jumbo-sized 11-inch screen in tow is already steeply reduced from its typically reasonable list prices in both 64 and 128GB variants, and you don't need to jump through any hoops to take advantage of this killer summer promotion.
Because the latest Fire Max 11 discounts are not only accessible for Prime subscribers, it's technically not correct to call this an early Prime Day 2024 deal. Whatever you choose to call it, we're fairly certain Amazon will not be able to improve on its newest offer next week... or even a few months down the line during those extended holiday festivities.
This is simply too good a product to score deeper than $90 and $120 price cuts with 64 and 128 gigs of internal storage space respectively. Keep in mind that those models are normally available for just $229.99 and $279.99 respectively, thus bidding for the title of best budget tablet out there alongside the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ and Tab S9 FE, as well as several great Lenovo mid-rangers and even Apple's ninth and tenth-gen iPads.
Of course, the Fire Max 11 is way cheaper than all iPads still available in 2024, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and with these new discounts, the Tab A9 Plus doesn't hold a candle to this bad boy in terms of value for your money either.
Granted, you're not exactly looking at a typical Android powerhouse here, but that octa-core processor under the hood should handle most of the daily tasks you throw at it in combination with a respectable 4GB RAM count and a large and decently sharp Full HD display.
