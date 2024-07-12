Amazon's brilliant Fire Max 11 tablet plummets to a new record low price before Prime Day 2024





That's right, the aptly named Fire Max 11 with a jumbo-sized 11-inch screen in tow is already steeply reduced from its typically reasonable list prices in both 64 and 128GB variants, and you don't need to jump through any hoops to take advantage of this killer summer promotion. That's right, the aptly named Fire Max 11 with a jumbo-sized 11-inch screen in tow is already steeply reduced from its typically reasonable list prices in both 64 and 128GB variants, and you don't need to jump through any hoops to take advantage of this killer summer promotion.

Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads $120 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Because the latest Fire Max 11 discounts are not only accessible for Prime subscribers, it's technically not correct to call this an early Prime Day 2024 deal. Whatever you choose to call it, we're fairly certain Amazon will not be able to improve on its newest offer next week... or even a few months down the line during those extended holiday festivities.









Of course, the Fire Max 11 is way cheaper than all iPads still available in 2024, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and with these new discounts, the Tab A9 Plus doesn't hold a candle to this bad boy in terms of value for your money either.





Granted, you're not exactly looking at a typical Android powerhouse here, but that octa-core processor under the hood should handle most of the daily tasks you throw at it in combination with a respectable 4GB RAM count and a large and decently sharp Full HD display.