Save big on the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen and score free stylus and keyboard with this doorbuster deal
An affordable tablet at a discounted price bundled with a stylus and keyboard sounds like an amazing deal to us. That's why we are happy to report that Lenovo is offering a doorbuster deal on its budget-friendly Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen, selling the slate at a gorgeous $115 discount. This means you can snag one for $254.99 instead of $369.99. Furthermore, you'll get a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and keyboard included in the box, making this deal even more enticing.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen delivers decent performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. However, as it's a budget device, it may have a hard time with more demanding assignments and games. On the flip side, it boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage space.
So, while the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen may not exactly be among the best tablets on the market, it still offers quite a lot for its budget price. Furthermore, the slate is even more tempting now while on sale at $115 off and packing a stylus and a keyboard in the box. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your hands on a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen on Amazon today!
As a tablet designed mainly for entertainment on a budget, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen boasts a nice 11.5-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, its 7,700mAh battery on deck delivers enough power for a whole day without any top-ups.
