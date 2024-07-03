Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Save big on the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen and score free stylus and keyboard with this doorbuster deal
An affordable tablet at a discounted price bundled with a stylus and keyboard sounds like an amazing deal to us. That's why we are happy to report that Lenovo is offering a doorbuster deal on its budget-friendly Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen, selling the slate at a gorgeous $115 discount. This means you can snag one for $254.99 instead of $369.99. Furthermore, you'll get a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and keyboard included in the box, making this deal even more enticing.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2): Save $115 + get a free stylus and keyboard!

Lenovo is selling the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) at a sweet $115 discount. The tablet even comes bundled with a stylus and a keyboard. The slate is a great choice for entertainment on the cheap, so act fast and save on one now!
$115 off (31%)
$254 99
$369 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen: Save $31!

In case you want a slate at an even lower price, Amazon is selling the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen for $31 off, letting you snag a unit for less than $160!
$31 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen delivers decent performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. However, as it's a budget device, it may have a hard time with more demanding assignments and games. On the flip side, it boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage space.

As a tablet designed mainly for entertainment on a budget, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen boasts a nice 11.5-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, its 7,700mAh battery on deck delivers enough power for a whole day without any top-ups.

So, while the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen may not exactly be among the best tablets on the market, it still offers quite a lot for its budget price. Furthermore, the slate is even more tempting now while on sale at $115 off and packing a stylus and a keyboard in the box. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your hands on a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen on Amazon today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

