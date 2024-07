Google Pixel Tablet dips to all-time low price on Amazon Prime Day

Pixel Tablet

Last year, Google launched thefeaturing the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is also used in the Pixel 7 series. The tablet is equipped with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of storage space.It would not be a Google device without all the AI, right? That is why thecomes packed with AI features like Gemini chat, Help Me Write, and other handy productivity tools. Plus, it syncs smoothly with other Google Pixel devices, so you can easily connect your Pixel phone, earbuds, watch, and tablet together.Moreover, with its 11-inch LCD screen, theis ideal for streaming shows and movies and editing photos and videos. While its 8 MP cameras on both the front and back are decent, the selfie camera's ability to track you during video calls is particularly convenient.On the battery front, theis equipped with a 7,020 mAh battery, and Google claims it offers up to 12 hours of video playback. In our testing, it fell short of the 12-hour mark, lasting around 9 hours. However, for typical daily use, it easily lasts through the day.Overall, with the 25% discount during Prime Day, theis a solid choice for Pixel enthusiasts looking to pair it with their Pixel phone or Pixel Watch.