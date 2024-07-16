Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Google Pixel Tablet dips to all-time low price on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has arrived with substantial discounts on all sorts of gadgets! We are witnessing fantastic Prime Day tablet deals, with some models hitting their lowest-ever prices! The Pixel Tablet, for example, has never been offered at such a great deal before.

The 11-inch Pixel Tablet is currently discounted by 25%, which is a rare opportunity. Google's latest tablet is priced at just under $300 for Prime Day, making it a great time to make your purchase if you have been considering it.

Psst: Google's outstanding new Pixel 8a mid-ranger is also sweetly discounted for Prime Day. Be sure to save on one while you can!

Last year, Google launched the Pixel Tablet featuring the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is also used in the Pixel 7 series. The tablet is equipped with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of storage space.

It would not be a Google device without all the AI, right? That is why the Pixel Tablet comes packed with AI features like Gemini chat, Help Me Write, and other handy productivity tools. Plus, it syncs smoothly with other Google Pixel devices, so you can easily connect your Pixel phone, earbuds, watch, and tablet together.

Moreover, with its 11-inch LCD screen, the Pixel Tablet is ideal for streaming shows and movies and editing photos and videos. While its 8 MP cameras on both the front and back are decent, the selfie camera's ability to track you during video calls is particularly convenient.

On the battery front, the Pixel Tablet is equipped with a 7,020 mAh battery, and Google claims it offers up to 12 hours of video playback. In our testing, it fell short of the 12-hour mark, lasting around 9 hours. However, for typical daily use, it easily lasts through the day.

Overall, with the 25% discount during Prime Day, the Pixel Tablet is a solid choice for Pixel enthusiasts looking to pair it with their Pixel phone or Pixel Watch.
