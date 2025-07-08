The greatest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal is back on to save you a colossal $330 with no strings
You don't need to meet any special requirements whatsoever to get the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at its best price from Walmart today.
Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Day 2025 festival or Best Buy's Black Friday in July campaign, Walmart has kicked off its very own huge summer sales event earlier today, charging among others a new record low price for Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and a presumably unbeatable price for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as well.
The latter is quite possibly the best Android tablet money can buy right now, and if you hurry, you can spend as little as $869.98 instead of $1,199.99 without meeting any special requirements. While that still doesn't make this a conventionally affordable tablet, a $330.01 discount is clearly nothing to sneeze at, beating the greatest deal ever available on Samsung's official US website without an obligatory trade-in.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for some reason not sold by Amazon in a US variant, mind you, which means that you can take advantage of this killer new Walmart promotion without waiting to see what this year's Prime Day event will bring to the table in terms of substantial discounts. That is, of course, if you haven't claimed Walmart's identical recent offer, which predictably expired a few days after debuting last month.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, Samsung's deeply discounted 14.6-inch giant is likely to get an even bigger and obviously beefier sequel (relatively) soon. But the Tab S11 Ultra (and the "regular" Tab S11) are unlikely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this week, so if you decide to go for a Tab S10 Ultra, you probably won't get buyer's remorse that quickly.
Besides, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is naturally unlikely to drop below $900 anytime in the next year or so. Or come with many notable upgrades aside from a slightly faster chip and even more screen real estate.
In short, if you like Android tablets with ultra-high-end specifications and huge displays, now's the time to pull the trigger. Said ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra specs, by the way, include 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, a massive 11,200mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, and somehow, a razor-thin 5.4mm profile as well. Oh, and a built-in S Pen. What more could you possibly want?
