The greatest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal is back on to save you a colossal $330 with no strings

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Day 2025 festival or Best Buy's Black Friday in July campaign, Walmart has kicked off its very own huge summer sales event earlier today, charging among others a new record low price for Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and a presumably unbeatable price for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as well.

The latter is quite possibly the  best Android tablet money can buy right now, and if you hurry, you can spend as little as $869.98 instead of $1,199.99 without meeting any special requirements. While that still doesn't make this a conventionally affordable tablet, a $330.01 discount is clearly nothing to sneeze at, beating the greatest deal ever available on Samsung's official US website without an obligatory trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$869 98
$1199 99
$330 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for some reason not sold by Amazon in a US variant, mind you, which means that you can take advantage of this killer new Walmart promotion without waiting to see what this year's Prime Day event will bring to the table in terms of substantial discounts. That is, of course, if you haven't claimed Walmart's identical recent offer, which predictably expired a few days after debuting last month.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, Samsung's deeply discounted 14.6-inch giant is likely to get an even bigger and obviously beefier sequel (relatively) soon. But the Tab S11 Ultra (and the "regular" Tab S11) are unlikely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this week, so if you decide to go for a Tab S10 Ultra, you probably won't get buyer's remorse that quickly. 

Besides, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is naturally unlikely to drop below $900 anytime in the next year or so. Or come with many notable upgrades aside from a slightly faster chip and even more screen real estate.

In short, if you like Android tablets with ultra-high-end specifications and huge displays, now's the time to pull the trigger. Said ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra specs, by the way, include 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, a massive 11,200mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, and somehow, a razor-thin 5.4mm profile as well. Oh, and a built-in S Pen. What more could you possibly want?

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
