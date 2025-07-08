The greatest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal is back on to save you a colossal $330 with no strings

Galaxy Tab S10





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $869 98 $1199 99 $330 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at Walmart





The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for some reason not sold by Amazon in a US variant, mind you, which means that you can take advantage of this killer new Walmart promotion without waiting to see what this year's Prime Day event will bring to the table in terms of substantial discounts. That is, of course, if you haven't claimed Walmart's identical recent offer, which predictably expired a few days after debuting last month.





Besides, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is naturally unlikely to drop below $900 anytime in the next year or so. Or come with many notable upgrades aside from a slightly faster chip and even more screen real estate.





In short, if you like Android tablets with ultra-high-end specifications and huge displays, now's the time to pull the trigger. Said ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra specs, by the way, include 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, a massive 11,200mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, and somehow, a razor-thin 5.4mm profile as well. Oh, and a built-in S Pen. What more could you possibly want?