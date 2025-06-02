Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time

It's certainly not massive, but Amazon's first Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ discount further strengthens two already pretty strong value propositions.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
While recent history seemed to suggest that Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ mid-rangers would receive cool discounts right off the bat, that... wasn't exactly the case. The best launch deals a couple of months ago bundled both new Android tablets with a marked-down book cover, which was certainly better than nothing, but really not that great.

Fortunately, that's where Amazon comes in today, slashing 50 bucks off the list prices of all color options and storage variants with no strings attached and no included accessories (apart from a handy S Pen, of course).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$50 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$50 off (8%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Now, $50 may not sound like a huge discount... because it's not, but you have to remember that the 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition normally costs $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration and $569.99 with double the local digital hoarding room in silver, gray, and blue hues.

Those were already pretty reasonable prices for a more than reasonably well-equipped slate with Exynos 1580 processing power, a stunningly thin and yet also decently robust body made from aluminum and glass, and up to 12GB RAM on deck, so any buck saved (let alone fifty of them) could make the difference between a solid value proposition and the best Android tablet many bargain hunters out there can get this summer.

The same (more or less) goes for the (more or less) affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with a 13.1-inch screen and 10,090mAh battery, which is currently sold at $50 under its regular prices of $649.99 and $749.99 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.

Both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ come with a bundled stylus, mind you, thus outshining Apple's latest (and greatest) iPad Airs... from this particular standpoint. Far from looking like pushovers in the raw speed, battery life, sound quality, or software support departments, these Fan Edition tablets are clearly not true flagships either, and with a Galaxy Tab S11 duo on the horizon, there's definitely a good chance bigger discounts than $50 will come soon enough.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
164 stories
02 Jun, 2025
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time
29 May, 2025
Step up your tablet experience and save with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal
23 May, 2025
This Galaxy Tab S9+ promo at Walmart is too good to pass up
21 May, 2025
Samsung's awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale at up to $300 discounts sans trade-in
19 May, 2025
This Galaxy Tab S10+ deal at Amazon keeps getting better
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless