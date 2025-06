Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time

Android tablets





Fortunately, that's where Amazon comes in today, slashing 50 bucks off the list prices of all color options and storage variants with no strings attached and no included accessories (apart from a handy S Pen, of course).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $50 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $50 off (8%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





Now, $50 may not sound like a huge discount... because it's not, but you have to remember that the 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition normally costs $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration and $569.99 with double the local digital hoarding room in silver, gray, and blue hues.





Those were already pretty reasonable prices for a more than reasonably well-equipped slate with Exynos 1580 processing power, a stunningly thin and yet also decently robust body made from aluminum and glass, and up to 12GB RAM on deck, so any buck saved (let alone fifty of them) could make the difference between a solid value proposition and the best Android tablet many bargain hunters out there can get this summer.



The same (more or less) goes for the (more or less) affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with a 13.1-inch screen and 10,090mAh battery, which is currently sold at $50 under its regular prices of $649.99 and $749.99 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.





While recent history seemed to suggest that Samsung 's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ mid-rangers would receive cool discounts right off the bat, that... wasn't exactly the case. The best launch deals a couple of months ago bundled both newwith a marked-down book cover, which was certainly better than nothing, but really not that great.