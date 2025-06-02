Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time
It's certainly not massive, but Amazon's first Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ discount further strengthens two already pretty strong value propositions.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While recent history seemed to suggest that Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ mid-rangers would receive cool discounts right off the bat, that... wasn't exactly the case. The best launch deals a couple of months ago bundled both new Android tablets with a marked-down book cover, which was certainly better than nothing, but really not that great.
Fortunately, that's where Amazon comes in today, slashing 50 bucks off the list prices of all color options and storage variants with no strings attached and no included accessories (apart from a handy S Pen, of course).
Now, $50 may not sound like a huge discount... because it's not, but you have to remember that the 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition normally costs $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration and $569.99 with double the local digital hoarding room in silver, gray, and blue hues.
Those were already pretty reasonable prices for a more than reasonably well-equipped slate with Exynos 1580 processing power, a stunningly thin and yet also decently robust body made from aluminum and glass, and up to 12GB RAM on deck, so any buck saved (let alone fifty of them) could make the difference between a solid value proposition and the best Android tablet many bargain hunters out there can get this summer.
The same (more or less) goes for the (more or less) affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with a 13.1-inch screen and 10,090mAh battery, which is currently sold at $50 under its regular prices of $649.99 and $749.99 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively.
Both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ come with a bundled stylus, mind you, thus outshining Apple's latest (and greatest) iPad Airs... from this particular standpoint. Far from looking like pushovers in the raw speed, battery life, sound quality, or software support departments, these Fan Edition tablets are clearly not true flagships either, and with a Galaxy Tab S11 duo on the horizon, there's definitely a good chance bigger discounts than $50 will come soon enough.
02 Jun, 2025Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are sweetly discounted for the first time
29 May, 2025Step up your tablet experience and save with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal
23 May, 2025This Galaxy Tab S9+ promo at Walmart is too good to pass up
21 May, 2025Samsung's awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale at up to $300 discounts sans trade-in
19 May, 2025This Galaxy Tab S10+ deal at Amazon keeps getting better
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: