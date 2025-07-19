Don't call a bifold a trifold

General
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Cliveewar
Cliveewar
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 1w ago

A 3 screen phone is a bifold not a trifold

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Moi-même
Moi-même
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Cliveewar said:

A 3 screen phone is a bifold not a trifold

If you want to get pedantic about it, yes. But the (technically incorrect) usage you allude to is pretty much standard in the U.S. and has been for decades. Closet doors that fold once are bifold doors. Brochures that are folded twice are trifold brochures. Wallets that fold once or two times are bifold or trifold respectively.


Don't know about other countries, and you can still find the occasional holdout that uses the terms according to their dictionary definition even in the U.S. But it's not standard any longer.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
gramwilliam
gramwilliam
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

A bifold has 2 panels a trifold has 3 Dont mix them up they fold differently and serve different purposes.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
RisingTidesAC
RisingTidesAC
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Bifold sounds homophobic. 🤣

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 7

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 5

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless