Don't call a bifold a trifold

Cliveewar • Published: Jul 19, 2025, 5:37 PM

A 3 screen phone is a bifold not a trifold

Moi-même • 1w ago

If you want to get pedantic about it, yes. But the (technically incorrect) usage you allude to is pretty much standard in the U.S. and has been for decades. Closet doors that fold once are bifold doors. Brochures that are folded twice are trifold brochures. Wallets that fold once or two times are bifold or trifold respectively.Don't know about other countries, and you can still find the occasional holdout that uses the terms according to their dictionary definition even in the U.S. But it's not standard any longer.

gramwilliam • 5d ago

A bifold has 2 panels a trifold has 3 Dont mix them up they fold differently and serve different purposes.

RisingTidesAC • 1d ago

Bifold sounds homophobic. 🤣
A 3 screen phone is a bifold not a trifold