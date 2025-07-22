



That's right, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) owners have suddenly and completely surprisingly started receiving notifications that the stable One UI Watch 8 promotion is now available for their Apple Watch Ultra-rivaling devices.





If you're interested in refreshing your wearable's user interface (which you absolutely should be), you'll need to exercise some patience, as the massive update tips the scales at close to 2GB, thus requiring quite a bit of download and installation time.





What's the most exciting thing about the One UI 8 Watch update? Its swift delivery Bedtime Guidance Vascular Load Running Coach Antioxidant Index Performance enhancements Nothing exciting to see here Its swift delivery 10% Bedtime Guidance 0% Vascular Load 20% Running Coach 0% Antioxidant Index 10% Performance enhancements 20% Nothing exciting to see here 40%









But this is still a much faster stable update than anyone hoped, following mere weeks on the heels of the Watch Ultra's One UI Watch 8 beta program kickoff. For the time being, we only have confirmation that the update is rolling out over the air in the US on carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile , but I'm ready to bet a global expansion will take place in a matter of hours. Days, tops.

