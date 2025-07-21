Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale is still going strong — and so is the epic $120 discount on the Legion Tab Gen 3.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In case you missed it, Lenovo's gaming tablet, the Legion Tab Gen 3, is still available at a hefty $120 discount. That's right — you can still get this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered beast for just $429.99. The promo first popped up about two weeks ago but is still available today, though it might vanish soon. Act fast and grab your savings before it's too late.
Think a $120 price cut isn't good enough? Well, think twice! The device has never seen a discount this big, with all previous bargains capping at $100. Not only that, but you won't find a matching price cut at other merchants, so Lenovo's deal is clearly too good to miss.
Lenovo made no compromises when it comes to design, and the Legion Tab Gen 3 boasts a sleek full metal design. It also features dual USB-C ports and WiFi 7 support, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
When you think about it, there aren't many 8-inch Android tablets that boast this kind of horsepower. Honestly, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is worth it even at $549.99, but now that you can buy it for $429.99, it's a very compelling pick.
So, if you're after a gaming tablet that can handle it all and is small enough for easy on-the-go use, now's your chance to save. Once again, we'd like to emphasize that Lenovo's deal could expire soon, so you should hurry up.
With its blazing-fast performance and stunningly fast 165Hz display refresh rate, this bad boy runs any gaming title with ease. It's also super portable, thanks to its 8.8-inch 2K PureSight touchscreen that lets you dive into your favorite titles anytime, anywhere.
But that's not all! The device boasts punchy speakers, long battery life, 65W wired charging speeds, and software support until Android 17. However you look at it, this is one of the top gaming tablets money can buy.
