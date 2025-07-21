Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale is still going strong — and so is the epic $120 discount on the Legion Tab Gen 3.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two hands holding the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
In case you missed it, Lenovo's gaming tablet, the Legion Tab Gen 3, is still available at a hefty $120 discount. That's right — you can still get this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered beast for just $429.99. The promo first popped up about two weeks ago but is still available today, though it might vanish soon. Act fast and grab your savings before it's too late.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: $120 off

$429 99
$549 99
$120 off (22%)
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is still available at its lowest price at the official store. The device initially dropped by $120 a couple of weeks ago, but the promo is still live today. So, if you missed your first chance to save, now's a good time to act.
Buy at Lenovo

Think a $120 price cut isn't good enough? Well, think twice! The device has never seen a discount this big, with all previous bargains capping at $100. Not only that, but you won't find a matching price cut at other merchants, so Lenovo's deal is clearly too good to miss.

With its blazing-fast performance and stunningly fast 165Hz display refresh rate, this bad boy runs any gaming title with ease. It's also super portable, thanks to its 8.8-inch 2K PureSight touchscreen that lets you dive into your favorite titles anytime, anywhere.

Lenovo made no compromises when it comes to design, and the Legion Tab Gen 3 boasts a sleek full metal design. It also features dual USB-C ports and WiFi 7 support, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

But that's not all! The device boasts punchy speakers, long battery life, 65W wired charging speeds, and software support until Android 17. However you look at it, this is one of the top gaming tablets money can buy.

When you think about it, there aren't many 8-inch Android tablets that boast this kind of horsepower. Honestly, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is worth it even at $549.99, but now that you can buy it for $429.99, it's a very compelling pick.

So, if you're after a gaming tablet that can handle it all and is small enough for easy on-the-go use, now's your chance to save. Once again, we'd like to emphasize that Lenovo's deal could expire soon, so you should hurry up.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
118 stories
21 Jul, 2025
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
17 Jul, 2025
This budget Lenovo tablet with LTE just became cheaper than ever
14 Jul, 2025
Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at its best price yet
07 Jul, 2025
Black Friday in July sale makes the cheapest 2025 Lenovo tablet even cheaper The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a Black Friday in July doorbuster like no other at a $120 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless