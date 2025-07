Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle

So, while it remains to be seen if the world emerges better off on the other side of the Trump presidency, one thing is for sure: he is already spicing up the tech sector. I am not sure we have been able to say that for Apple in a long time.Remember the time when Apple truly tried? Somewhere along the way, it lost its spark, and while many of us can be accused of the same, we aren't at the helm of a trillion-dollar company.Apple plays it safer than I do when parking a car in a tight spot. And that's no way to do business (or live).The, or whatever it ends up being called, isn't expected to have any innovative features . Yes, it might be creaseless, but that's not really an issue with most foldables now.The only exciting thing about thewould be that it folds.

Make Apple great again





foldable phone

And while that may be enough for iOS users, some of whom are so deep in the Apple ecosystem that the idea of venturing outside is unfathomable, it won't be enough for platform-neutral users.If your only strength is that your users are so loyal (or dependent) that they can't consider alternatives, it's not something to be proud of. It's more like your users have Stockholm syndrome because of you.Loyalties can flip in seconds, as appears to have happened with a certain car company in the US.Before I proceed, please know that this isn't a political post. I am just highlighting what one influential man can learn from another powerful person. Please don't cancel me.Trump isn't afraid to go all in, even if the likely outcome is failure. The T1 Phone stands no chance against the best phones of today, but it still exists (somewhere in China for now).Cook, on the other hand, has adopted a laid-back approach of late. And it's not helping.Unlike the Apple Vision Pro , which had the odds stacked against it due to the category still finding its footing, the foldable iPhone has a better chance of succeeding and even converting Android die-hards.Theneeds to be recklessly good and make the case for foldables. Because, frankly speaking, I am struggling to see why they matter at the moment. There's nothing that my conventional phone can't do that a foldable phone can.A phone that unfolds into a tablet would be nice to have when I am reading or watching a recipe video, but that's about it. Yes, you can set it up like a laptop, but that's nothing more than a party trick.Given what we know so far, theis just anotherwaiting to be released. What Apple needs is a phone that shakes the industry to its core and stays on our minds. Like Trump.