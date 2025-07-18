Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable

The 256GB version of the slate is discounted by $100. Act fast and save while the offer is still available!

A close-up of a person holding an iPad Pro (M4).
Apple's iPad Pros are among the best on the market, so every time you can snag one at a sweet discount is an unmissable opportunity. That's why we're happy to report that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip and 256GB of storage is currently available at a lovely $100 price cut on Amazon.

Thanks to this markdown, shoppers looking to upgrade their tablet game can score one of the most powerful tablets money can buy for south of $900. We encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal as soon as possible, as you can't go wrong with purchasing this beast of a tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB: Save $100!

$100 off (10%)
Act fast and save $100 on the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip. The tablet delivers insanely fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a great long-term investment. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


The M4 chip is a high-end SoC through and through, outperforming most top-tier processors in raw power. Not to mention, this is the same silicon that powers Apple’s latest Macs and MacBooks, so you’ll have an immense amount of firepower right at your fingertips. Plus, Apple’s chips are known for delivering blazing-fast performance for years to come, making the iPad Pro with an M4 chip a smart long-term investment.

On top of that, this powerhouse features a gorgeous 13-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen with a 2752 x 2064 resolution, HDR, and Dolby Vision support, delivering stunning visuals. So, it’s not only perfect for work but also great for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series or playing games.

All in all, the M4-powered iPad Pro is a smart buy that should serve you well for years. It's perfect for both work and play, making it your go-to device for almost anything. So, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab one at a bargain price today!
