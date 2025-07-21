The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The ultra-high-end Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable is not only discounted by $200 right now, also including a complimentary Moto Watch Fit as an extra deal sweetener.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you been thinking about picking up Motorola's best foldable device in its most impressive configuration? Today looks like the perfect day to do just that, as the ultra-attractive and ultra-sophisticated new Razr Ultra (2025) not only costs $200 less than usual with a whopping 1TB of internal storage space, also including a nice little gift worth an additional $200.
All you need to do is choose your favorite 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) colorway out of three different options on Motorola's official US e-store, and the device manufacturer will throw in a complimentary Moto Watch Fit in addition to charging $1,299.99 instead of $1,499.99 for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handset with 7 and 4-inch screens in tow.
That primary display, mind you, is slightly larger than what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers in the same department, while the secondary panel is a little smaller than the one on Samsung's hot new high-end Android clamshell.
The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) also holds a number of other key (and rather clear) advantages over its main rival right now, including that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a hefty 16GB RAM count, huge 4,700mAh battery, blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and a grand total of three 50MP cameras (instead of just one).
At $1,299.99 with a full terabyte of local digital hoarding room and a $200-worth freebie bundled in, this bad boy is (understandably) still a bit costlier than a Galaxy Z Flip 7 on pre-order at the time of this writing with only 512GB internal storage space and a $300 gift card included at the likes of Amazon.
Our comprehensive Razr Ultra (2025) review is likely to make this feel like an even smarter purchase, praising everything from the versatile phone's gorgeous design and screen quality to its audio performance, overall system performance, battery life, charging speeds, and of course, camera performance.
The perfect foldable device? Maybe not, but it could well be the perfect foldable deal, especially when you also consider the undeniably fashionable design, mind-blowing battery life, solid fitness tracking, and reasonably large display of that Moto Watch Fit you don't have to pay a dime for... if you hurry.
