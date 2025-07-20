Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
A mid-range phone with a 10,000 mAh battery sounds impossible, but it really isn't.
If you thought that silicon batteries had reached their limits and could go no further, think again. A mid-range phone with a whopping 10,000 mAh battery and thickness to rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be entering the testing phase early next year.
This unnamed phone (translated source) is likely a result of new strategies that are being developed to combat the limits of silicon batteries. While 7,500 mAh batteries are becoming more common, phone manufacturers want to see just how far they can push these new cells.
Recently, the Honor Power debuted with a large 8,000 mAh battery, and the company has already released a new phone with a battery capacity of 8,300 mAh. From a purely numerical perspective, Apple and Samsung have fallen extremely far behind. The idea of an iPhone or Galaxy flagship with a 10,000 mAh battery, let alone an 8,000 mAh battery, is a pipe dream.
However, there is a lot more to batteries than you might initially assume, especially when it comes to silicon batteries. A 10,000 mAh phone that’s slimmer than 8.5 mm sounds excellent, and it is, but it won’t last nearly as long as your iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, or Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it keeps the same battery that the Fold 6 had, with a capacity of 4,400 mAh. In my opinion, the Fold 7’s battery is pretty good. It’s not mind-blowing, but it will be working at much better capacity after a couple thousand charges than its silicon rivals.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra kept the same 5,000 mAh battery as its predecessors. | Video credit — Samsung
This approach also complements Samsung’s much longer software support cycle, while most Chinese phone manufacturers rely on people upgrading more often. Honor might be going against the grain, however, as the newly-released Magic V5 foldable phone will also get seven years of support.
If you change phones often, then silicon batteries are definitely a more enticing option. And a slim phone with a 10,000 mAh battery sounds like a dream come true. Especially if you’re against Apple and Samsung’s recent approach with the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air, which sacrifice battery life for aesthetics.
