Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year

A mid-range phone with a 10,000 mAh battery sounds impossible, but it really isn't.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Galaxy S Series
Using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra outdoors
If you thought that silicon batteries had reached their limits and could go no further, think again. A mid-range phone with a whopping 10,000 mAh battery and thickness to rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be entering the testing phase early next year.

This unnamed phone (translated source) is likely a result of new strategies that are being developed to combat the limits of silicon batteries. While 7,500 mAh batteries are becoming more common, phone manufacturers want to see just how far they can push these new cells.

How important would a 10,000 mAh battery be to you?

Vote View Result


Recently, the Honor Power debuted with a large 8,000 mAh battery, and the company has already released a new phone with a battery capacity of 8,300 mAh. From a purely numerical perspective, Apple and Samsung have fallen extremely far behind. The idea of an iPhone or Galaxy flagship with a 10,000 mAh battery, let alone an 8,000 mAh battery, is a pipe dream.

However, there is a lot more to batteries than you might initially assume, especially when it comes to silicon batteries. A 10,000 mAh phone that’s slimmer than 8.5 mm sounds excellent, and it is, but it won’t last nearly as long as your iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, or Samsung Galaxy S25.

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy S25 Ultra kept the same 5,000 mAh battery as its predecessors. | Video credit — Samsung

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it keeps the same battery that the Fold 6 had, with a capacity of 4,400 mAh. In my opinion, the Fold 7’s battery is pretty good. It’s not mind-blowing, but it will be working at much better capacity after a couple thousand charges than its silicon rivals.

This approach also complements Samsung’s much longer software support cycle, while most Chinese phone manufacturers rely on people upgrading more often. Honor might be going against the grain, however, as the newly-released Magic V5 foldable phone will also get seven years of support.

If you change phones often, then silicon batteries are definitely a more enticing option. And a slim phone with a 10,000 mAh battery sounds like a dream come true. Especially if you’re against Apple and Samsung’s recent approach with the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air, which sacrifice battery life for aesthetics.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s dream for the future of the iPhone is very unlikely to come to fruition
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s dream for the future of the iPhone is very unlikely to come to fruition
The Xperia 1 VII backlash feels like a cautionary tale about the end of Sony’s golden era
The Xperia 1 VII backlash feels like a cautionary tale about the end of Sony’s golden era
This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser
This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless