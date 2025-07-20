Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung now has a reason to stick with Snapdragon for the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Processors Qualcomm Galaxy S Series
Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Samsung Galaxy S25
Though Samsung is trying its best to switch over to its Exynos chips completely, it often has to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips instead. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is supposed to debut with the Exynos 2600 chipset, but a recent revelation now makes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 a very compelling alternative.

According to a new report (translated source), Qualcomm may not increase the price for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. If it does, then the cost increase is likely to be insignificant, and shouldn’t affect the price tags of any phones that use the processor.

Which chip would you prefer for the Galaxy S26?

Many previous rumors since the launch of the Galaxy S25 phones have claimed that Qualcomm is planning a massive price increase for the 8 Elite Gen 2. This was one of the reasons, according to reports, that Samsung was determined to perfect the Exynos 2600 on time. Failing to do so would have likely meant a much more expensive Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung can’t afford to do that if it wants to keep parity with current iPhone prices. So I’m sure that this news must be of great relief to the company, because it now has an out if the Exynos strategy doesn’t work.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 uses the Exynos 2500 processor. | Video credit — Samsung

It’s no secret that a lot of tech enthusiasts prefer Snapdragon chips over Exynos. I’ve been hoping for Samsung to sort out its yield problems, but that seems like a more drawn-out undertaking than previously anticipated. The company did eventually stabilize its 3 nm manufacturing process, and I’m hopeful that the 2 nm process will be good enough for timely delivery of the Exynos 2600.

If that doesn’t happen, however, then Samsung can now at least use Snapdragon again without worrying too much about manufacturing costs. Apple, on the other hand, is facing a lot of unpredictability. The iPhone 17 is expected to use 3 nm chips, and the phones after that are planned to feature 2 nm chips, both provided by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

But President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, and his insistence on an American-made iPhone, are making things difficult (and expensive) for Apple. Even if the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 saw a massive price hike — and was used in the S26 series — Samsung’s phones may still cost the same as the new iPhone models.

In the end, it’s the consumer that’s losing here.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
