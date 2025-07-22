Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung keeps breaking record after record with the hugely popular Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

After India, Samsung's newest foldables are apparently crushing records set by their forerunners in South Korea as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
If you thought Samsung's newest foldable devices were destined to fail at the global box-office due to the exorbitant price of the razor-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, somewhat repetitive design of the Z Flip 7, and general lack of excitement surrounding the Z Flip 7 FE, the time may have already come for you to think again.

Yes, it's still early days for the super-versatile and powerful handset trio, but all the signs from key markets like India and South Korea are very encouraging. Almost surprisingly so. Not only are the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 nearly as popular as the Galaxy S25 series in the world's most populous nation, but the pre-order record set by the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 a couple of years back in Samsung's homeland has officially been broken as well.

The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 flop is now a distant memory


Okay, perhaps labeling Samsung's 2024 foldables as a "flop" is a bit unfair or exaggerated. After all, we are talking here about two undeniably expensive devices that reportedly reached a combined sales total of around 5.2 million units worldwide in their first six months on store shelves.

Then again, that global number was significantly lower than what the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 scored a year before, and similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 disappointed during their pre-order period in Samsung's domestic market with only 910,000 units between them (compared to 1.02 million for their 2023 predecessors).


Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 have now managed to beat both the 910K result of their own predecessors and that record-setting 1.02 million tally in South Korea, jumping to 1.04 million pre-orders as of Monday, July 21.

That may not sound like a huge improvement (because it's obviously not), but it is an improvement at a time when many analysts had expected the foldable segment to hit a stagnation point. Moreover, the pre-order window for Samsung's latest foldables has yet to close (in Korea or elsewhere), which means that the 1.04 million figure is guaranteed to rise even further by Friday.

Why do you think the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are selling like hotcakes?

Vote View Result

The world's top smartphone vendor is thus likely to see not just its sales volumes expand in Q3 2025 compared to the same period of last year, but its profits as well. That is, of course, if the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will prove as popular in European countries or North America as in South Korea and India, which is never a guarantee.

A totally different dynamic than previous Samsung foldables


Those profit numbers are expected to be boosted even more by a surprising and unusual fact revealed for the first time yesterday and corroborated in today's new Korean media report. 

The ultra-costly Galaxy Z Fold 7 is somehow outselling the Z Flip 7, with the former model accounting for 60 percent and the latter for 40 percent of the family's combined pre-order tally in Samsung's homeland of South Korea.


That's a massive shift from 2024, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was outselling the Z Fold 6 by six to four at the same point in the two's domestic commercial run, and from 2023, when the Z Flip 5 accounted for no less than 70 percent and the Z Fold 5 for a modest 30 percent of the duo's total early numbers.

The Z Fold 7's almost shocking success is certainly helped by super-aggressive launch campaigns, deals, discounts, and special gifts, but above all, Samsung's new book-style powerhouse seems to be striking box-office gold thanks to a super-slim body and a more eye-catching design than all previous members of the Galaxy Z family.

