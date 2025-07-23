Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play

This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!









Building on Qi2's evolution — which introduced magnets to mimic Apple's MagSafe tech, Qi2.2 comes with one big promise: speed. We're now talking wireless charging that starts at 25W. And with its trio of certified, next-gen



Here's a sneak peek of the real Qi2.2-certified Baseus products. Qi2.2 is the next step in wireless charging, and Baseus is leading the way with innovation, speed, and transparency. While some brands are still catching up, Baseus was the first to publicly reveal detailed specs and visuals of three new Qi2.2-certified products.Building on Qi2's evolution — which introduced magnets to mimic Apple's MagSafe tech, Qi2.2 comes with one big promise: speed. We're now talking wireless charging that starts at 25W. And with its trio of certified, next-gen power banks , Baseus is helping you push the limits of what portable batteries can do.Here's a sneak peek of the real Qi2.2-certified Baseus products.





The new members of the Baseus PicoGo family





Baseus has never shied away from throwing bold features into slick packages, and the PicoGo series proves the brand knows what it's doing — both in the lab and on your desk. We already had a hands-on time with the ultra-slim power banks . They are about to get a Qi2 upgrade!

PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Power Bank





At first glance, it’s a rather compact magnetic battery pack with a 10,000 mAh capacity. Crafted with a glossy shell, the power bank delivers a premium feel and a sleek, reflective surface. It also features a soft silicone pad on the wireless charging side to keep your phone in place.





It delivers 25 W wireless via Qi2.2, and it has a retractable USB-C cable to give you 45 W over the wire. It makes use of Baseus’ long years of experience and developed tech to deliver optimal charge and monitor the battery for efficiency and temperature issues.



That USB C cable can also deliver power to your MacBook. The portable powerbank doesn’t have enough juice for a full laptop charge, but can still help you out in a pinch.





PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank





More or less a version of the above without the retractable cable. It shaves off a bit from its profile and also its price. If you do need to use it for wired charging, you can still plug your own USB C cable in its input/output port.



Still the same compact aluminum + silicone body, still outputs 25W magnetically.



Recommended Stories

PicoGo AF21 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station





Desk buddy, travel companion, and multi-device wizard — this is a pretty good charger to have along on vacation or if you are a traveling professional. Foldable, MagSafe-aligned, and pushing up to 35W total output, the AF21 can juice your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously — and still fit inside your tech pouch.



Even better, the charging station is fully adjustable for comfort and convenience. The base bracket tilts up to 55°, letting you find the optimal position on desks, airplane trays, and more. Meanwhile, the phone charging panel adjusts from 0 to 115°, so you can find the perfect viewing angles while your device gets juiced up. Baseus didn't cut corners on the watch charging panel, either — it rotates a full 180°.



