Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play

Baseus unveils three new Qi2.2-certified chargers that push the limits of what power banks can do.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles
Promotional image of the Baseus PicoGo power bank featuring Qi2.2 25W wireless charging.
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Qi2.2 is the next step in wireless charging, and Baseus is leading the way with innovation, speed, and transparency. While some brands are still catching up, Baseus was the first to publicly reveal detailed specs and visuals of three new Qi2.2-certified products.

Building on Qi2's evolution — which introduced magnets to mimic Apple's MagSafe tech, Qi2.2 comes with one big promise: speed. We're now talking wireless charging that starts at 25W. And with its trio of certified, next-gen power banks, Baseus is helping you push the limits of what portable batteries can do.

Here's a sneak peek of the real Qi2.2-certified Baseus products.

The new members of the Baseus PicoGo family


Baseus has never shied away from throwing bold features into slick packages, and the PicoGo series proves the brand knows what it's doing — both in the lab and on your desk. We already had a hands-on time with the ultra-slim power banks. They are about to get a Qi2 upgrade!

PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Power Bank


At first glance, it’s a rather compact magnetic battery pack with a 10,000 mAh capacity. Crafted with a glossy shell, the power bank delivers a premium feel and a sleek, reflective surface. It also features a soft silicone pad on the wireless charging side to keep your phone in place.

It delivers 25 W wireless via Qi2.2, and it has a retractable USB-C cable to give you 45 W over the wire. It makes use of Baseus’ long years of experience and developed tech to deliver optimal charge and monitor the battery for efficiency and temperature issues.

That USB C cable can also deliver power to your MacBook. The portable powerbank doesn’t have enough juice for a full laptop charge, but can still help you out in a pinch.

PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank


More or less a version of the above without the retractable cable. It shaves off a bit from its profile and also its price. If you do need to use it for wired charging, you can still plug your own USB C cable in its input/output port.

Still the same compact aluminum + silicone body, still outputs 25W magnetically.

Recommended Stories

PicoGo AF21 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station


Desk buddy, travel companion, and multi-device wizard — this is a pretty good charger to have along on vacation or if you are a traveling professional. Foldable, MagSafe-aligned, and pushing up to 35W total output, the AF21 can juice your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously — and still fit inside your tech pouch.

Even better, the charging station is fully adjustable for comfort and convenience. The base bracket tilts up to 55°, letting you find the optimal position on desks, airplane trays, and more. Meanwhile, the phone charging panel adjusts from 0 to 115°, so you can find the perfect viewing angles while your device gets juiced up. Baseus didn't cut corners on the watch charging panel, either — it rotates a full 180°.

Coming soon


This trio of Qi2.2 chargers will be coming out this August. You can follow the official Baseus Store on Amazon, or the Baseus website to get one first!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless