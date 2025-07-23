Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon

Once again, you can grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at a fantastic price. Get yours while Amazon's promo lasts.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G Power 5G (2024) on a wooden table, with its retail box visible in the background.
Wondering which budget phone to get? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a great pick right now, especially since it's available for just under $170 at Amazon in both colorways. That's the same asking price we came across during Prime Day earlier this month, so it's obviously a deal that's too good to ignore.

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Just under $170 at Amazon

$35 off (17%)
Amazon has brought back its Prime Day offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Right now, the phone sells for just under $170 in both colors, though the e-commerce giant has lowered the original MSRP, so the promo might not seem as appealing as it is.
Buy at Amazon

There's just one thing to note here: the e-commerce giant has quietly lowered the listed MSRP for both colors. While the Pale Lilac version is 17% off and the Midnight Blue is 14% off, the phone typically sells for around $300. That means you're actually saving $130 — a solid deal no matter which color you go with. The best part? Unlike Prime Day's offer, this deal is available to everyone, not just Prime members.

This Motorola phone certainly is no performance champion, but it's still a solid choice for everyday use. It offers great visuals for the price, boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The screen doesn't get bright enough for an effortless viewing experience outdoors, but it's good enough for convenient indoor use.

Couple the large display with Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers that deliver solid audio, and you're all settled for streaming. What about performance? As we've pointed out in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, the handset delivers a decent overall experience, though it might stutter if you open too many apps simultaneously.

As far as camera quality goes, you can expect detailed photos with slightly warmer colors (in some settings). Night-time photography isn't a strong suit here, but at least you've got optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main 50MP sensor.

Factor in the 5,000mAh battery that should keep up with you for about 24 hours with light use, and you've got a pretty decent budget device. It might not be your primary choice at its standard price, but the Moto G Power 5G (2024) should definitely be on your radar now that it's $130 off its original ~$300 asking price. Get yours at Amazon and save.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
103 stories
23 Jul, 2025
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
22 Jul, 2025
The ultra-cheap Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off in Amazon's latest deal
10 Jul, 2025
The first good Moto G Power (2025) deal is here to make a budget battery champ even more attractive
30 Jun, 2025
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo tablet worth $349.99
29 May, 2025
Grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for $100 off with this Amazon promo
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

by •

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless