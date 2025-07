The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Just under $170 at Amazon $35 off (17%) Amazon has brought back its Prime Day offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Right now, the phone sells for just under $170 in both colors, though the e-commerce giant has lowered the original MSRP, so the promo might not seem as appealing as it is. Buy at Amazon

Wondering which budget phone to get? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a great pick right now, especially since it's available for just under $170 at Amazon in both colorways. That's the same asking price we came across during Prime Day earlier this month, so it's obviously a deal that's too good to ignore.There's just one thing to note here: the e-commerce giant has quietly lowered the listed MSRP for both colors. While the Pale Lilac version is 17% off and the Midnight Blue is 14% off, the phone typically sells for around $300. That means you're actually saving $130 — a solid deal no matter which color you go with. The best part? Unlike Prime Day's offer, this deal is available to everyone, not just Prime members.This Motorola phone certainly is no performance champion, but it's still a solid choice for everyday use. It offers great visuals for the price, boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The screen doesn't get bright enough for an effortless viewing experience outdoors, but it's good enough for convenient indoor use.Couple the large display with Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers that deliver solid audio, and you're all settled for streaming. What about performance? As we've pointed out in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review , the handset delivers a decent overall experience, though it might stutter if you open too many apps simultaneously.As far as camera quality goes, you can expect detailed photos with slightly warmer colors (in some settings). Night-time photography isn't a strong suit here, but at least you've got optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main 50MP sensor.Factor in the 5,000mAh battery that should keep up with you for about 24 hours with light use, and you've got a pretty decent budget device. It might not be your primary choice at its standard price, but the Moto G Power 5G (2024) should definitely be on your radar now that it's $130 off its original ~$300 asking price. Get yours at Amazon and save.