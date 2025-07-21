T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

When Mercury is in retrograde, you might notice issues with your phone







When Mercury is in retrograde, those who believe that everything is controlled by the stars and planets expect our communications equipment will go crazy. One astrologer who knows what we should expect is Susan Miller who was dubbed the "queen of astrologers" by The New York Times . When she isn't looking up at the stars, she's writing about them having penned 18 books on the subject of astrology.





Discussing Mercury being in retrograde, Miller said, "This phenomenon is one of the few that affects everyone in a fairly uniform way, and its effects are always obvious, especially in the days leading up to and on its official start." The good news is that Miller says that there is no need to be worried about this as long as you are prepared. For example, if you're buying a new phone make sure to add a protection plan in case you drop it. Don't wait. Back up your phone and have the latest software update installed.





-Susan Miller, astrology expert

Carry a power bank whenever you go out with your phone, and be on the lookout for phone scammers and digital fraud. T-Mobile 's Scam Shield is a free scam protection tool available for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. With Scam Block, calls likely to be scams are blocked before they reach your phone.





Miller says that with Mercury in retrograde, communication can become "muddy." To fix this, she suggests that you make sure that your autocorrect is on when writing emails. "Mercury rules the mail and the conveyance of information," she writes, "so be extra careful with important documents. If you send documents through emails, be sure to call the people at the other end to ensure their receipt."





She also recommends using your phone's camera to take photos of important documents or letters as backup copies in case they get lost. She also recommends installing a meditation or therapy app if you think you'll need mental health support during this period of time that she characterizes as "often stressful."

Not everything that happens is bad during this period







Yes, this might sound a bit frightening for those who believe in astrology. But don't worry. Miller says that everything won't go wrong during this period. She says that while Mercury is in retrograde, occasionally good things will happen. She writes, "Mercury rules anything that begins with re: redo, reassess, repair, repeat, redesign, or revisit. I find people reconsider their stance when Mercury is in retrograde, and in some cases, conditions turn out to be more favorable to you than they might have been before. Perhaps a job you thought you didn’t get comes back into the picture, or you take time to organize things around you and find something special that had been previously lost."





T-Mobile says, "Sure, astrology isn’t for everyone. But there’s no doubt that Mercury retrograde is widely blamed for creating confusion when it’s in full effect. Better safe than sorry, here we double tap into some tips from an astrology expert to navigate this cosmic event without the communications errors." The carrier adds that when things are going crazy, many go to Google to see if Mercury is in retrograde. Now that you know what it is and what it supposedly does, you'll know to take extra care when it happens.

