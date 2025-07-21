Members-only articles read this month:/
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
Apple has great ambitions for its foldable iPhone, ones that could leave the Fold 7 in the dust.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
*Image credit — Technizo Concept
It’s finally happening: Apple is winding down the last few stages of research and development, and the foldable iPhone is ready to enter production. This phone, which seemed almost like a lie over the years, is about to make its grand entry into the market, and I think it’ll be a slam dunk against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Don’t get me wrong, the Fold 7 sold me on foldables, and is easily one of the best foldable phones out there today. Samsung finally caught up with its Chinese competitors in almost every aspect, but Apple is honing in on the two hardware limitations that the Fold 7 hasn’t addressed.
No crease on the foldable iPhone
Samsung has greatly improved the crease on the Fold this year. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If I’m being honest, a crease-free foldable smartphone still doesn’t feel like a possibility with today’s technology. The displays that foldables use develop deeper creases over time as their fold and unfold count keeps rising. It’s just a fact of physics. A fact that has kept Apple from releasing a foldable for years.
The company has, according to industry insiders, remained adamant on only releasing a foldable iPhone once it can completely eliminate the main display’s crease line. Now that the phone is nearing production, many reports have come in that claim that Apple’s foldable will have the most advanced hinge and display on the market. But no one has been brave enough to say that it will be crease-free.
But if Apple has somehow managed to make a foldable phone with no crease, then it will be the first company on the market to do so. The foldable iPhone wouldn’t just surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but also literally every other foldable that currently exists.
Which is why the recent leak of a second trump card makes me think that Apple may have something truly spectacular up its sleeve.
A bigger battery than the Fold 7
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 kept the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Fold 6. | Video credit — Samsung
Yep, apparently the foldable iPhone’s battery is going to range between a capacity of 5000 mAh to 5,500 mAh. Apple is unlikely to use a silicon battery just yet, and will probably take advantage of the fact that its foldable is thicker than the Fold 7. At a rumored thickness of approximately 9.5 mm, Apple has a lot more wiggle room to play around with.
Now, this battery capacity isn’t too mind-blowing, considering the batteries that Chinese foldable phones have been shipping with. But when it comes to one-on-one competition with the Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will likely boast a much longer battery life. This will only be improved by the AI-powered iOS 26 feature that manages battery usage much better than before.
A slam dunk victory just waiting to happen?
The foldable iPhone is hardly perfect, at least according to recent leaks and rumors. For example, leaked foldable iPhone screen specs suggest that the phone will fall behind the Fold 7 in certain aspects, let alone the Fold 8 which it will directly challenge.
It’s also unlikely to do anything special, barring the aforementioned crease-free display that I’m still skeptical about. According to industry insider Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to sell the foldable iPhone using the hype created by Samsung’s foldables.
But, let’s be honest. If you’re an iPhone user — especially one that’s deeply entrenched in the company’s ecosystem — you’re never going to buy an Android foldable. Even if the foldable iPhone had been worse in every way, that would have been your first folding phone, and that’s completely understandable.
But if Apple actually manages to make a foldable iPhone that has no crease and boasts a larger battery than the Fold, then it will be a hype monster. Everyone will eat it up, and even Android users may be swayed.
I think it’s safe to say that Samsung needs to put in even more effort for the Fold 8, lest it be left in the dust by a phone that it supplied the displays for.
