Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening

Is this the future of personal assistants or a privacy headache?

0comments
A black wearable is positioned horizontally over a bold black "Bee" logo set against a bright yellow background.
Big tech is all-in on AI, and Amazon is no exception. After revamping Alexa with AI smarts, Amazon’s latest move is an acquisition – it’s buying Bee, a startup behind a wearable that records everything the wearer says.

The deal hasn’t officially closed yet and the terms are under wraps, but Bee’s entire team has been offered spots at Amazon.

Bee is joining Amazon and we couldn’t be more excited! When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you. What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon.
– Maria de Lourdes Zollo, Bee co-founder, July 2025

Bee’s main product is the Bee Pioneer, a Fitbit-style bracelet priced at $49.99 with a $19/month subscription, plus an Apple Watch app. The idea is a personalized AI assistant that passively learns by listening to all your conversations and activities. You can mute it anytime, but otherwise, it captures everything you say or do, then summarizes your day, suggests tasks or recalls past details.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Bee

Other startups like Rabbit and Humane AI tried similar AI-powered wearables but didn’t catch on. Bee’s affordable price makes it more accessible to anyone curious about AI without dropping a ton of cash.

However, of course, a device recording nonstop raises privacy and security flags. Different companies handle data and voice recordings differently and Bee says users can delete their data anytime. The company claims audio isn’t stored or used for AI training, though the AI does keep learned info to function as your assistant.

Would you wear a device that listens to your daily conversations to act as a personal AI assistant?

Vote View Result


Bee also promised to only record voices of people who consent verbally and is working on features to set boundaries – like pausing recording based on topics or location. It is also pushing for on-device AI processing, which is safer privacy-wise than cloud-based.

But it’s still unclear if these privacy policies will hold once Bee becomes part of Amazon, a company known for a mixed track record on user data privacy. The always-listening nature brings back memories of Amazon’s privacy issues a few years ago, when employees were caught reviewing Alexa recordings – including accidental ones.

And Amazon’s had hits and misses with wearables. It still sells Echo Frames smart glasses but shut down its Halo health tracker in 2023. However, Bee’s AI angle fits right into Amazon’s push with Alexa+ generative AI. Still, while Amazon is betting big on AI wearables with Bee, whether it’s a game-changer or privacy headache remains to be seen.

Loading Comments...

