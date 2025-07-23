Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
It's hard to get excited about Apple's long-awaited first foldable iPhone when these decidedly underwhelming screen sizes are gaining traction in the rumor mill.
Are you ready to welcome Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone into the stagnant market segment dominated by Samsung and Huawei? Even though the device has basically made as many headlines of late as the recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7, its launch is almost certainly still around a year away, which isn't stopping analysts and insiders from painting a pretty vivid (and credible) picture of what to expect.
One key detail that's been in the news a lot over the last few months pertains to size, and while some conflicting information was reported by a couple of sources at one point, several recent rumors are calling for the exact same (unimpressive) numbers.
The Z Fold 7 will definitely stand tall against the iPhone Fold
TrendForce analysts are today joining a host of other reliable sources in anticipating Apple's rookie Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort will settle for a 7.8-inch internal display and 5.5-inch external screen.
How would that compare with some of the world's best foldable devices available right now? Not very favorably, as the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 7 rocks a massive 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch primary screen, for instance.
Apple's first foldable iPhone is unlikely to come close to the Z Fold 7's huge cover screen. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Even last year's Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold would hold a major advantage over the iPhone Fold (whose name is obviously not etched in stone yet) in both departments, with something like the OnePlus Open essentially tying that aforementioned main display size while also handily winning the secondary screen battle.
In short, Apple's long-awaited first foldable iPhone is likely to be at a big disadvantage compared to many of its key rivals in a very important area when it eventually comes out, although you have to keep in mind that an even more pessimistic rumor called for an even smaller 7.58-inch primary display just last month.
So, yes, things could end up looking even less impressive next year, at least from this particular standpoint. That's because the "iPhone Fold" (once again, unconfirmed name) is likely to offset its apparent screen size weakness with strengths in other areas, like battery capacity, durability, and perhaps most importantly, a totally crease-free display for an absolutely gorgeous design.
Will Apple "ignite an industry breakthrough" in 2026?
That's something that market research firms have identified as a strong possibility for a number of years now, but of course, no one can guarantee that the first foldable iPhone will instantly connect with mainstream audiences around the world. Especially at a price expected by many to exceed $2,000.
What's crystal clear is that the global foldable market is in desperate need of a new hero, looking at barely racking up 19.8 million unit sales in 2025 and thus more or less matching the 1.6 percent penetration rate of 2024.
That's not a very positive outlook for Samsung... or Huawei.
That essentially means foldables will account for 1 in 60 smartphone purchases made this year, which has to be a disappointing number for brands like Samsung, Huawei, Honor, and Motorola.
Recommended Stories
Those are (in order) the world's top foldable smartphone vendors, all of which probably expected to see their sales figures grow at a steadier pace by now. Instead, Samsung's dominant market share is projected to go down from 45.2 percent in 2024 to 35.4 percent this year, with silver medalist Huawei maintaining a relatively stable 34.3 percent of the pie and thus coming really close to the gold medal position.
In third and fourth place respectively, Honor and Motorola are expected to jump from 6 and 5.5 percent to 9.1 and 7.6 percent market shares, thus strengthening their positions as "fast-growing players"... that are nonetheless unlikely to vie for gold or silver medals anytime soon.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: