



One key detail that's been in the news a lot over the last few months pertains to size, and while some conflicting information was reported by a couple of sources at one point, several recent rumors are calling for the exact same (unimpressive) numbers. One key detail that's been in the news a lot over the last few months pertains to size, and while some conflicting information was reported by a couple of sources at one point, several recent rumors are calling for the exact same (unimpressive) numbers.

The Z Fold 7 will definitely stand tall against the iPhone Fold





TrendForce analysts are today joining a host of other reliable sources in anticipating Apple 's rookie Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort will settle for a 7.8-inch internal display and 5.5-inch external screen.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 How would that compare with some of the world's best foldable devices available right now? Not very favorably, as the hot newrocks a massive 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch primary screen, for instance.









iPhone Fold (whose name is obviously not etched in stone yet) in both departments, with something like the Even last year's Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold would hold a major advantage over the(whose name is obviously not etched in stone yet) in both departments, with something like the OnePlus Open essentially tying that aforementioned main display size while also handily winning the secondary screen battle.

foldable iPhone is likely to be at a big disadvantage compared to many of its key rivals in a very important area when it eventually comes out, although you have to keep in mind that an even more pessimistic rumor called for an In short, Apple's long-awaited firstis likely to be at a big disadvantage compared to many of its key rivals in a very important area when it eventually comes out, although you have to keep in mind that an even more pessimistic rumor called for an even smaller 7.58-inch primary display just last month





Can the foldable iPhone succeed with these screen sizes? No, the primary display needs to be bigger No, the secondary screen needs to be bigger No, both screens need to be bigger Yes, that sounds like enough screen real estate for me No, the primary display needs to be bigger 37.5% No, the secondary screen needs to be bigger 0% No, both screens need to be bigger 12.5% Yes, that sounds like enough screen real estate for me 50%





iPhone Fold " (once again, unconfirmed name) is likely to offset its apparent screen size weakness with strengths in other areas, like So, yes, things could end up looking even less impressive next year, at least from this particular standpoint. That's because the "" (once again, unconfirmed name) is likely to offset its apparent screen size weakness with strengths in other areas, like battery capacity , durability, and perhaps most importantly, a totally crease-free display for an absolutely gorgeous design.

Will Apple "ignite an industry breakthrough" in 2026?





foldable iPhone will instantly connect with mainstream audiences around the world. Especially at That's something that market research firms have identified as a strong possibility for a number of years now, but of course, no one can guarantee that the firstwill instantly connect with mainstream audiences around the world. Especially at a price expected by many to exceed $2,000





What's crystal clear is that the global foldable market is in desperate need of a new hero, looking at barely racking up 19.8 million unit sales in 2025 and thus more or less matching the 1.6 percent penetration rate of 2024.









That essentially means foldables will account for 1 in 60 smartphone purchases made this year, which has to be a disappointing number for brands like Samsung, Huawei, Honor, and Motorola.



Those are (in order) the world's top foldable smartphone vendors, all of which probably expected to see their sales figures grow at a steadier pace by now. Instead, Samsung's dominant market share is projected to go down from 45.2 percent in 2024 to 35.4 percent this year, with silver medalist Huawei maintaining a relatively stable 34.3 percent of the pie and thus coming really close to the gold medal position.





In third and fourth place respectively, Honor and Motorola are expected to jump from 6 and 5.5 percent to 9.1 and 7.6 percent market shares, thus strengthening their positions as "fast-growing players"... that are nonetheless unlikely to vie for gold or silver medals anytime soon.

