Samsung is selling these online-exclusive 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra models at a $540 discount now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
If you're sad to see Samsung's best deals of the season go away, a somewhat random new Galaxy S24 Ultra promotion may well put a big smile on your face and help you forget all about last week's Fall Discover sales event.

Probably the best Android phone money can buy right now is marked down by an incredible $540 with no strings attached in one top-of-the-line storage configuration and three special color options. Typically available for an extravagant (but not necessarily excessive) $1,659.99, the 1TB S24 Ultra is almost affordable at a massively reduced price of $1,119.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$540 off (33%)
$1119 99
$1659 99
Buy at Samsung

That's below the regular price of the handset's entry-level 256GB variant, which is itself discounted by a cool but nowhere near as substantial $300 to $999.99. If you feel like you need (or want) more digital hoarding room than that, but also think you can settle for less than a full terabyte, a 512GB model is amazingly priced at $999.99 as well at the time of this writing after a $420 markdown from $1,419.99.

These are all offers that do not require a device trade-in, mind you, and of course, they don't have any other hoops for you to jump through either. Interestingly, that maximum $540 discount only applies to Samsung's online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange flavors of the 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra, which one would think were more in demand rather than less so.

Either way, the three hues are decidedly pretty and eye-catching (in my own humble opinion, at least), arguably helping the super-premium phone's ultra-high-quality titanium construction pop even more than the non-exclusive (and currently costlier) black, gray, yellow, and violet paint jobs.

Naturally, you can save more than 540 bucks if you have something (good) to trade in as well, but the lowest a 1TB S24 Ultra can go right now is $669.99. That feels like a less than stellar trade-in offer compared to some of Samsung's recent deals, and there are probably not a lot of buyers looking to get rid of a mint condition Galaxy S23 Ultra anyway.

Recommended Stories
So, yes, my personal recommendation is to forget about trade-ins and go for a 1,120 Galaxy S24 Ultra with a hefty terabyte of internal storage space, equally impressive 12GB RAM count, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, exceptionally versatile 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, cutting-edge Galaxy AI technology, and unrivaled long-term software support... if you can afford such a purchase.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

