Save up to $1,575 or more on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this early Black Friday Samsung offer
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is among the best foldable phones on the market. Its sleek design and insane amount of firepower make it a popular choice among foldable fans and power users. However, there is one huge problem with this beast.
You see, while it's incredibly powerful, has an amazing display, and takes beautiful photos, it comes with a really — and we mean really — steep price. Starting at a whopping $1,899.99 for the 256GB version and reaching a jaw-dropping $2,259.99 for the 1TB model, the king of all foldables is a far cry from being budget-friendly. That's why taking advantage of this offer is so important, as you can save quite the sum on this powerhouse.
Through its Shop App, Samsung is offering up to $406 off on select colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, depending on the storage option you choose. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $1,200 with a trade-in. But even if you don't have a phone to trade, you can still save up to an additional $350.
That being said, it appears Samsung is reducing the overall discount when you choose the additional $350 price cut. For example, the Crafter Black color option with 256GB of storage is discounted by $370. However, if you opt for the extra $350 price cut, the app shows you'll save $685 instead of $720. So, keep this in mind.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worth every penny spent, and a $685 markdown without a trade-in is still a really awesome offer. That's why we encourage you not to waste any more time and seize this unmissable opportunity as soon as possible!
