The just-released Galaxy S24 FE is on sale at a neat $75 discount

Last month, Samsung Galaxy S fans got the latest iteration of the Fan Edition series—the flashy new Galaxy S24 FE. This bad boy sports a sleeker design and a much brighter display, so it feels just as premium as its more expensive family members. Well, guess what else? It's already on sale! The discount isn't live at the official store but at the largest e-commerce giant, Amazon. Starting today, you can get any of the four available colors for $75 off.

Galaxy S24 FE, 128GB: Save $75 at Amazon

Just a month after its release, Amazon launched the first-ever Galaxy S24 FE discount (without a trade-in). This bad boy is currently available at $75 off in all four colors: Gray, Blue, Graphite, Mint. Pick your favorite and save 12% with this bargain.
$75 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Not only that, but the 128GB and the 256GB versions have the same $75 price cut, meaning you can pick whichever coating and storage model you like without sacrificing your neat discount. Keep in mind that the same promo is also available at Best Buy, which offers an extra $100 price cut with immediate activations (activation fee of $35 required). If you prefer Best Buy as your trusted retailer, feel free to get your fancy new Samsung phone straight from there.

Released just one month ago, the S24 FE is arguably the best Fan Edition model yet. With its improved design and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this fella looks just as impressive as the Galaxy S24 Plus. It takes photos like a true flagship with its top-class rear cameras featuring a 50 MP main sensor, too. Moreover, selfies taken with the 10 MP front snapper look equally astonishing.

Under this bad boy's hood, we have Samsung's latest Exynos 2400e, which offers almost twice better performance than the Galaxy S23 FE. Indeed, we've had no issue with this phone's SoC, and the upgrade in firepower was certainly welcome on our part.

But wait—there's more! The ~$650 Android 14 phone will receive seven years of major OS patches, just like the rest of the S24 family. As you can see, the latest Fan Edition phone from Samsung has a lot to offer, so it comes as no surprise that it's even more irresistible at its first-ever discount. Get yours and save while you can.

