With 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus 12R is a must-buy for power users at huge new discounts

Do you need to spend close to or even more than $1,000 to own one of the best Android phones in the world today? Absolutely not, and the OnePlus 12R has contradicted that theory ever since it made its commercial debut back in February at a price of $500 and up.

The 6.78-inch high-end handset with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power normally costs a very reasonable $600 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a 16GB RAM count instead of 128 and 8GB respectively, and if you hurry, you can get this top-of-the-line configuration for a cool $100 less than usual... or at an even heftier discount.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Any Device Trade-In and Email Signup Required
$230 off (38%)
$369 99
$599 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Your simplest money-saving option is to order the OnePlus 12R variant typically available for $599.99 from its manufacturer or Amazon, which will instantly knock that price down by a Benjamin with no special requirements, no hoops to jump through, and no questions asked.

That's already the largest such discount offered by a major US retailer (or OnePlus itself) on this premium gray and blue-coated device to date, and believe it or not, you can save an additional 130 bucks by meeting a couple of extremely simple and straightforward conditions.

One is to trade in any existing phone in any condition (that's right, even broken gadgets will do), which comes with a "recycling reward" of $100, and the other is to subscribe to receive "marketing information" (aka spam) from OnePlus here, which will give you a final $30 discount on any order over $300.

A value champion even at its $500 and $600 list prices, the OnePlus 12R is simply unbeatable when purchased for $370 with a whopping 16 gigs of memory and 256GB storage space. 

Not quite as powerful and as overall impressive as the much costlier OnePlus 12, this bad boy absolutely knocked our socks off in an in-depth review a little while back with everything from its stellar battery life to a gorgeous AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness, blazing fast charging speeds, and a super-premium build quality we can all definitely appreciate more than ever at a sub-$400 price point.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

