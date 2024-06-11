With 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus 12R is a must-buy for power users at huge new discounts





The 6.78-inch high-end handset with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power normally costs a very reasonable $600 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a 16GB RAM count instead of 128 and 8GB respectively, and if you hurry, you can get this top-of-the-line configuration for a cool $100 less than usual... or at an even heftier discount.

Your simplest money-saving option is to order the OnePlus 12R variant typically available for $599.99 from its manufacturer or Amazon, which will instantly knock that price down by a Benjamin with no special requirements, no hoops to jump through, and no questions asked.





That's already the largest such discount offered by a major US retailer (or OnePlus itself) on this premium gray and blue-coated device to date, and believe it or not, you can save an additional 130 bucks by meeting a couple of extremely simple and straightforward conditions.





One is to trade in any existing phone in any condition (that's right, even broken gadgets will do), which comes with a "recycling reward" of $100, and the other is to subscribe to receive "marketing information" (aka spam) from OnePlus here , which will give you a final $30 discount on any order over $300.





A value champion even at its $500 and $600 list prices, the OnePlus 12R is simply unbeatable when purchased for $370 with a whopping 16 gigs of memory and 256GB storage space.





much costlier Not quite as powerful and as overall impressive as thecostlier OnePlus 12 , this bad boy absolutely knocked our socks off in an in-depth review a little while back with everything from its stellar battery life to a gorgeous AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness, blazing fast charging speeds, and a super-premium build quality we can all definitely appreciate more than ever at a sub-$400 price point.