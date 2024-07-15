Best Buy beats Amazon to the punch with killer Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday in July deal
Tomorrow is the big day for Amazon Prime members, but if you're ready to start saving the big bucks on the best phones in the world right now, Best Buy can already hook you up with some amazing Black Friday in July deals. The retailer's massive summer sales event has clearly been scheduled expressly to try to steal Amazon's Prime Day 2024 thunder, with exceptional devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra selling at new record low prices with no special conditions and no strings attached.
That's right, you can currently get Samsung's latest non-foldable super-flagship and probably the best Android phone out there for as little as $1,029.99 after a heftier-than-ever $270 discount sans having to meet any requirements whatsoever. We're obviously talking about an entry-level 256GB variant here, with double that local digital hoarding room setting you back an extra 120 bucks.
The $1,149.99 price of the S24 Ultra's 512 gig storage configuration also reflects an unprecedented $270 markdown, and the same goes for a top-of-the-line 1TB model that normally costs a whopping $1,659.99 and can thus be had for $1,389.99 from Best Buy through Wednesday, July 17.
While these are clearly not what we'd conventionally call affordable prices (even by ultra-high-end smartphone standards), it's pretty obvious that the S24 Ultra is unlike anything else on the market today. That's due in large part to the handset's uber-convenient built-in S Pen, followed closely by a super-robust titanium frame, a phenomenal quad rear-facing camera system composed of 200, 10, 50, and 12MP sensors, as well as an exclusive set of AI features that are... in major need of further improvement.
By no means a perfect product, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also impressed us in our in-depth review a little while back with its incredibly bright and sharp screen, not to mention the heavy multitasking-friendly 12 gigs of RAM offered by all three storage variants.
On top of everything, this undeniably gorgeous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is covered by Samsung's greatest ever software support policy, which guarantees no less than seven years of major and minor updates to seal quite possibly the best high-end Android deal available today.
