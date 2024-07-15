Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Amazon and Best Buy are selling Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A25 5G at a new record low price

Although no one can know exactly what the future holds in terms of Prime Day deals on the best Android phones out there, we're ready to wager that Amazon and Best Buy's latest Galaxy A25 5G discount will not be eclipsed anytime soon.

That's because we're talking about a recently released Samsung mid-ranger here that's currently available at a lower-than-ever price with no special requirements after a $50 markdown. That may not sound earth-shattering, but only because the unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy A25 is regularly available at a fairly reasonable $299.99 anyway.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Blue Black Color
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Even though this thing is obviously not quite as powerful or as overall impressive as the costlier Galaxy A54 5G from last year and A35 5G from this year, its octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 25W speeds, and especially that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology are unquestionably good enough to warrant a little bit of your attention at this newest discount.

Our in-depth Galaxy A25 5G review, in case you're wondering, perfectly described the budget-friendly handset as "Mr. Average", with the aforementioned silky smooth and super-sharp Full HD screen, primary 50MP rear-facing camera, and respectable 6GB RAM count leaving a very good impression... for the sub-$300 price bracket.

If you're willing to consider Motorola's many ultra-affordable mid-rangers released in 2023 and 2024, you can probably do better than the Galaxy A25's decidedly outdated design, overall camera versatility, and even overall system performance at a comparable (or even lower) price this summer. 

But Samsung's software support is truly and simply unrivaled in all segments of today's mobile industry, guaranteeing no less than four major OS updates for the Android 14-running Galaxy A25 5G. Yes, you should be able to install Android 18 on this puppy at some point in 2027 or 2028, which is unlikely to be true for the best and most expensive Motorola phones out there right now.
