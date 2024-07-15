Black Friday comes early this year for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G buyers with irresistible $150 discount





As part of the retailer's Black Friday in July campaign, this sweet $150 discount with no strings attached is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17, when Amazon's as-yet-unopened Prime Day 2024 event just so happens to be scheduled for an end as well.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Black and Violet Color Options $150 off (33%) $299 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





Because we have no idea how much money Prime members will be able to save on an unlocked Galaxy A54 5G tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we strongly advise Samsung 's most cash-strapped hardcore fans to pull the trigger today at a new record low price of $299.99.









There's also Google's Pixel 8a to consider, but that one is a lot costlier, and if you're willing to spend around $500 on a new phone, you might as well look at the Galaxy S23 FE too.









From a hardware standpoint, of course, this thing is not exactly going to look great in 2025 or 2026, but at the time of this writing, that 5,000mAh battery, 50 + 12 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system, 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and even the Exynos 1380 processor are not half bad... for just three Benjamins.