Black Friday comes early this year for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G buyers with irresistible $150 discount

By

Black Friday comes early this year for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G buyers with irresistible $150 discount
If you were left disappointed by Samsung's decision to not release the Galaxy A55 5G mid-ranger in the US this year, a hot new Best Buy deal on last year's Galaxy A54 5G could well turn that frown upside down... if you hurry.

As part of the retailer's Black Friday in July campaign, this sweet $150 discount with no strings attached is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17, when Amazon's as-yet-unopened Prime Day 2024 event just so happens to be scheduled for an end as well.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Black and Violet Color Options
$150 off (33%)
$299 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Because we have no idea how much money Prime members will be able to save on an unlocked Galaxy A54 5G tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we strongly advise Samsung's most cash-strapped hardcore fans to pull the trigger today at a new record low price of $299.99.

This particular device is no longer available directly from its manufacturer stateside, mind you, which means that Best Buy could also run out of (discounted) inventory way earlier than this sale's official expiration date. As one of the greatest budget 5G phones out there right now, the A54 goes up against affordable Motorola mid-rangers like the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), as well as the somewhat outdated OnePlus Nord N30.

There's also Google's Pixel 8a to consider, but that one is a lot costlier, and if you're willing to spend around $500 on a new phone, you might as well look at the Galaxy S23 FE too.

One of the Galaxy A54's biggest advantages over most other sub-$400 handsets on the market today is undoubtedly Samsung's stellar software support, evidenced by the affordable phone's timely Android 14 update last year and a solemn promise of three additional OS promotions in the years to come.

From a hardware standpoint, of course, this thing is not exactly going to look great in 2025 or 2026, but at the time of this writing, that 5,000mAh battery, 50 + 12 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system, 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and even the Exynos 1380 processor are not half bad... for just three Benjamins.
