Galaxy S22 Ultra could give computational photography champs a run for their money

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S22 Ultra with an improved version of the 108MP HM3 sensor instead of chasing a higher megapixel count. The South Korean giant announced a new 200MP smartphone camera sensor not too long ago and Motorola will reportedly be the first company to utilize it
.
Leaker Ice Universe
says that Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system will be heavily dependent on AI. The phone will likely have the same megapixels as the S21 Ultra, but as we have previously reported, three of the four sensors will be new. Ice says that a high proportion of the improvements will be down to software optimizations.
The tipster had previously said that the new 108MP sensor would take more detailed pictures
than the version on the S21 Ultra and this was supplemented by a Korean publication that said the phone would have a macro mode-like feature
called 'Detail enhancer' that would be available on the primary camera. Ice later added that the 108MP sensor will be able to produce pictures with better colors and brightness than the current iteration and he has now shared more information.
Apparently, there will be a new 108MP mode that will enhance picture quality using AI. This would be the third year in a row that Samsung uses the 108MP sensor and maybe the best implementation of the camera yet and could make the Galaxy S22 Ultra the best camera phone
of 2022.