Galaxy S22 Ultra could give computational photography champs a run for their money

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S22 Ultra with an improved version of the 108MP HM3 sensor instead of chasing a higher megapixel count. The South Korean giant announced a new 200MP smartphone camera sensor not too long ago and Motorola will reportedly be the first company to utilize it





Leaker Ice Universe says that Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system will be heavily dependent on AI. The phone will likely have the same megapixels as the S21 Ultra, but as we have previously reported, three of the four sensors will be new. Ice says that a high proportion of the improvements will be down to software optimizations.





The tipster had previously said that the new 108MP sensor would take more detailed pictures than the version on the S21 Ultra and this was supplemented by a Korean publication that said the phone would have a macro mode-like feature called 'Detail enhancer' that would be available on the primary camera. Ice later added that the 108MP sensor will be able to produce pictures with better colors and brightness than the current iteration and he has now shared more information.





Apparently, there will be a new 108MP mode that will enhance picture quality using AI. This would be the third year in a row that Samsung uses the 108MP sensor and maybe the best implementation of the camera yet and could make the Galaxy S22 Ultra the best camera phone of 2022.





In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP. pic.twitter.com/QAhJTbUa36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2021



Per a recent report, the S22 Ultra will also offer a better video shooting experience than its predecessor.





Since there is a limit to how much you can eke out of a sensor, Samsung is unlikely to use the 108MP again for its S series and per Ice, the S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP sensor





Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy S22 series in February 2022.