Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Motorola Samsung Android Camera

Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone

Anam Hamid
By
2
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
In September, Samsung announced the first 200MP smartphone sensor and it's highly unlikely that the company's next flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will employ the unit. Apparently, the South Korean company is in no hurry to release the world's first handset with a 200MP sensor, and the honor will not go to Xiaomi either.

Motorola will be the first company to launch a 200MP phone


This tip comes from leaker Ice Universe, who also adds that Xiaomi will be the next to release a 200MP smartphone, sometime in the second half of 2022. Previously it was believed that the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 series would be the first to feature a 200MP sensor, but new reports claim that the flagship model will instead use a 50MP main camera.

If Xiaomi is planning to release a phone with a 200MP shooter in the second half of 2022, Motorola will likely release its 200MP handset sometime before that. It is unlikely to be the Moto Edge X, which rumors alleged would be the first handset to flaunt Qualcomm's next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera. Motorola has already started teasing the phone and appears to believe that it will be one of its best phones and surpass expectations. 

Considering the Moto Edge X will be released globally in early 2022, we wonder if the rumored 200MP device will be announced in the second quarter of 2022. 

As for Samsung, although the company's next foldable flagship is rumored to come with better cameras than the current generation, it is unlikely to get the 200MP sensor. Instead, the Galaxy S23 will seemingly be the company's first phone to feature a 200MP camera.

What's special about Samsung's 200MP camera?


Samsung's 200MP camera, which is called the ISOCELL HP1, features 0.64μm pixels and the new ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology for churning out 50MP images using 1.28μm pixels or 12.5MP shots using 2.56μm pixels in low-lit environments. It's also capable of shooting 8K videos at 30fps with minimum loss in the field of view. It can also record 4K videos at 120fps and FHD clips at 240fps. The company says that the unit can capture details that the naked eye misses.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  4
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
by Baseus,  0
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
Apple's AirPods Pro-rivaling Beats Studio Buds are on sale at an irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro-rivaling Beats Studio Buds are on sale at an irresistible price
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless