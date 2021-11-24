Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone

Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone2
In September, Samsung announced the first 200MP smartphone sensor and it's highly unlikely that the company's next flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will employ the unit. Apparently, the South Korean company is in no hurry to release the world's first handset with a 200MP sensor, and the honor will not go to Xiaomi either.
Motorola will be the first company to launch a 200MP phone
This tip comes from leaker Ice Universe, who also adds that Xiaomi will be the next to release a 200MP smartphone, sometime in the second half of 2022. Previously it was believed that the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 series would be the first to feature a 200MP sensor, but new reports claim that the flagship model will instead use a 50MP main camera.
As for Samsung, although the company's next foldable flagship is rumored to come with better cameras than the current generation, it is unlikely to get the 200MP sensor. Instead, the Galaxy S23 will seemingly be the company's first phone to feature a 200MP camera.
What's special about Samsung's 200MP camera?
Samsung's 200MP camera, which is called the ISOCELL HP1, features 0.64μm pixels and the new ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology for churning out 50MP images using 1.28μm pixels or 12.5MP shots using 2.56μm pixels in low-lit environments. It's also capable of shooting 8K videos at 30fps with minimum loss in the field of view. It can also record 4K videos at 120fps and FHD clips at 240fps. The company says that the unit can capture details that the naked eye misses.