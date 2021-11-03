Galaxy S22 Ultra camera may help Samsung prove to Apple and Google that hardware is king

Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera will take more detailed pictures









Although the S21 Ultra is theoretically capable of taking 108MP pictures, you are required to activate the high-resolution mode for this. Otherwise, the phone uses pixel binning to generate12MP pictures. This means that individual pixels are combined together to perform like one bigger pixel to make pictures brighter.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently come with an 'enhanced detail mode' for the 108MP sensor and Ice is fairly certain of this. Samsung has so far failed to demonstrate that a monster-resolution camera gives its flagships an edge over competing offerings from Apple and Google, and this could change with the S22 Ultra.





Google's recently introduced Pixel 6 phones have finally adopted new camera hardware with a 50MP main shooter and Apple may also equip its highest-end phone with a 48MP sensor next year. These companies appear to prioritize software over hardware.



