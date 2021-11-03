Notification Center

Samsung Android Camera

Galaxy S22 Ultra camera may help Samsung prove to Apple and Google that hardware is king

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S22 Ultra camera may help Samsung prove to Apple and Google that hardware is king
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will make better use of the 108MP camera that debuted on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The first iteration which was technically known as the ISOCELL HM1, although impressive, didn't make that much of a mark. The latest generation garnered better reviews and made the Galaxy S21 Ultra one of the top picks for camera enthusiasts. And now, things are about to get even better. 

Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera will take more detailed pictures


Samsung insider Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to churn out more detailed 108MP pictures. The leaker had earlier revealed that the phone would come with an improved version of the Samsung HM3 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras (10X and 3X zoom).

Although the S21 Ultra is theoretically capable of taking 108MP pictures, you are required to activate the high-resolution mode for this. Otherwise, the phone uses pixel binning to generate12MP pictures. This means that individual pixels are combined together to perform like one bigger pixel to make pictures brighter. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently come with an 'enhanced detail mode' for the 108MP sensor and Ice is fairly certain of this. Samsung has so far failed to demonstrate that a monster-resolution camera gives its flagships an edge over competing offerings from Apple and Google, and this could change with the S22 Ultra. 

Google's recently introduced Pixel 6 phones have finally adopted new camera hardware with a 50MP main shooter and Apple may also equip its highest-end phone with a 48MP sensor next year. These companies appear to prioritize software over hardware.

The enhanced 108MP mode isn't the only exciting rumor about the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device is also highly likely to feature a dedicated compartment for the S Pen stylus, an impressive display, and a refreshed design. Samsung is expected to formally announce the S22 series early next year and mass production of parts is currently underway.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (45 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

