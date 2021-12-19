Notification Center

Samsung Android Camera

Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera may be able to take macro shots

Anam Hamid
By
3
The Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note is rumored to have the same megapixel count as its predecessor but cameras are more than just their resolutions and if a couple of new rumors are to be believed, Samsung's next high-end phone could end up being the best camera smartphone.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature a quad-camera array with a 108MP main camera which will be an improved version of the HM3 sensor, Galaxy S21 Ultra's 12MP ultra-wide unit, and two new Sony telephoto sensors: a 10MP 10x periscope unit and a 10MP 3x module. 

The first iteration of Samsung's 108MP sensor, the ISOCELL HM1, wasn't all that impressive, and although things did improve with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S22 Ultra is apparently the one that will unlock the sensor's true potential.

Ice Universe, who had earlier said that Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP mode would churn out better pictures, is back with more details. Apparently, this is an artificial intelligence-powered image quality enhancement mode and will result in better details, colors, and brightness. The leaker has even got photo evidence, but cannot share samples at the moment.

Additionally, Korean site ITMaterial has also discovered code snippets that seem to indicate that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a macro mode-like feature, which should let you take detailed close-up photographs.

The feature is called 'Detail enhancer' and will be available on the main camera, and this raises the likelihood that older phones with a 108MP camera will also get this functionality via a software update in the future.

Although the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will not get the 108MP sensor, they are exciting in their own right, and unlike the Ultra/Note, they are expected to feature a new camera array.

There is not long until we find out more details as Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S22 series in February.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (61 updates)

Latest News

by Alan Friedman
by Anam Hamid
by Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
by Anam Hamid
