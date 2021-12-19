Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera may be able to take macro shots





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly feature a quad-camera array with a 108MP main camera which will be an improved version of the HM3 sensor, Galaxy S21 Ultra's 12MP ultra-wide unit, and two new Sony telephoto sensors: a 10MP 10x periscope unit and a 10MP 3x module.









Ice Universe , who had earlier said that Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP mode would churn out better pictures, is back with more details. Apparently, this is an artificial intelligence-powered image quality enhancement mode and will result in better details, colors, and brightness. The leaker has even got photo evidence, but cannot share samples at the moment.





Additionally, Korean site ITMaterial has also discovered code snippets that seem to indicate that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a macro mode-like feature, which should let you take detailed close-up photographs.



The feature is called 'Detail enhancer' and will be available on the main camera, and this raises the likelihood that older phones with a 108MP camera will also get this functionality via a software update in the future.







Although the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will not get the 108MP sensor, they are exciting in their own right, and unlike the Ultra/Note, they are expected to feature a new camera array





There is not long until we find out more details as Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S22 series in February.