Samsung Android Camera

Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer professional cinematography features

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer professional cinematography features
Samsung's next high-end phone will offer impressive video shooting capabilities, according to a relatively new leaker on the block, who in the past has managed to get his hands on unreleased products. 

Ahmed Qwaider claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to take significantly better videos than its predecessor and tipster Ice Universe has vouched for the authenticity of the scoop.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently offer the same camera resolutions as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, meaning we can expect a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP 10x periscope module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

That doesn't mean there are no improvements to look forward to. Three of the aforementioned sensors will apparently be new and per earlier rumors, the phone will be able to take macro shots and better night-time photos

Qwaider says that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be better at stabilizing videos, 58 percent better to be exact. The AI-assisted 'Wide Shift OIS' feature will reduce camera shake by 4 times when compared to the S21 Ultra.


The S22 Ultra is also rumored to offer cinematography features.


The handset will seemingly be able to churn out more detailed videos with a larger range of color, thanks to 12-bit raw files support, which is also present on the predecessor, and Super HDR.

If these rumors pan out, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be amongst the best camera phones of 2022. In fact, it might emerge as one of the best all-around phones of 2022, given that reports claim it will have a dedicated S Pen slot, flagship core specs, and an impressive display

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (69 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
