Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer professional cinematography features

Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer professional cinematography features0
The video stabilizer #galaxys22ultra has been developed&has become more stable and 58% better,help to the"Wide Shift OIS" feature,&it is considered to be 4 times better in the treatment of vibration by Ai VDiS— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 24, 2021
And AI predicts a person's movement in Portrait with the help of Ai AF pic.twitter.com/K92EkG6VXO
Amazing video evolution #GalaxyS22Ultra &professional cinematography "HDR" has been converted to "Super HDR" Colors are more realistic and lighting quality is also improved due to "Super" ISO Pro"— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 24, 2021
And the video has evolved to 68 billion colors at 12-bit rate
editing video easy pic.twitter.com/1wh7Zmnn99
