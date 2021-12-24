Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer professional cinematography features

Samsung's next high-end phone will offer impressive video shooting capabilities, according to a relatively new leaker on the block, who in the past has managed to get his hands on unreleased products.





Ahmed Qwaider claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to take significantly better videos than its predecessor and tipster Ice Universe has vouched for the authenticity of the scoop.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently offer the same camera resolutions as the Galaxy S21 Ultra , meaning we can expect a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP 10x periscope module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.





That doesn't mean there are no improvements to look forward to. Three of the aforementioned sensors will apparently be new and per earlier rumors, the phone will be able to take macro shots and better night-time photos





Qwaider says that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be better at stabilizing videos, 58 percent better to be exact. The AI-assisted 'Wide Shift OIS' feature will reduce camera shake by 4 times when compared to the S21 Ultra.





The video stabilizer #galaxys22ultra has been developed&has become more stable and 58% better,help to the"Wide Shift OIS" feature,&it is considered to be 4 times better in the treatment of vibration by Ai VDiS

And AI predicts a person's movement in Portrait with the help of Ai AF pic.twitter.com/K92EkG6VXO — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 24, 2021



The S22 Ultra is also rumored to offer cinematography features.





Amazing video evolution #GalaxyS22Ultra &professional cinematography "HDR" has been converted to "Super HDR" Colors are more realistic and lighting quality is also improved due to "Super" ISO Pro"

And the video has evolved to 68 billion colors at 12-bit rate

editing video easy pic.twitter.com/1wh7Zmnn99 — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 24, 2021



The handset will seemingly be able to churn out more detailed videos with a larger range of color, thanks to 12-bit raw files support, which is also present on the predecessor, and Super HDR.



