Here's how you can save up to $500 on Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family (no trade-in)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Here's how you can save up to $500 on Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family (no trade-in)
Yes, ladies and gents, the Galaxy S22 series is in the news again, making headlines for all the right reasons for the fourth time in just the past three days after garnering A LOT of negative publicity over the previous few weeks.

The seemingly very popular trio of ultra-high-end handsets is on sale at a substantial discount from Google Fi in addition to Amazon and Samsung itself, and while this killer new deal does have a few more strings attached than others, it doesn't require a device trade-in, which is always a big plus for a carrier promotion.

Especially a carrier promotion allowing new subscribers to save a whopping 500 bucks on arguably one of the overall best phones money can buy right now. Believe it or not, the 5G-enabled S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all eligible for the same exact humongous discount, which means the smallest of the three super-premium Galaxy handsets can be yours at the time of this writing for as little as $299.99.

Check out the deals here



It's obviously hard to argue with the value proposition of a $499.99 Galaxy S22 Plus and $699.99 S22 Ultra (with a built-in S Pen) as well, and the terms and conditions are pretty simple across the board.

All you need to do to keep $500 of your hard-earned money in your pocket is activate the S22 model of your choice on a new full service Google Fi plan within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and maintain the qualifying phone active for 120 consecutive days, as well as transfer an existing number from a different operator. 

Curiously enough, there don't seem to be any discounts whatsoever available for new Fi customers unwilling (or incapable) of porting in a phone number, while existing subscribers can shave a cool $300 of their own off the regular prices of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra without jumping through too many hoops.

Even though these Samsung-made devices are still fairly new, it's worth remembering that Google Fi actually allowed super-early adopters to save even more money back in February. Then again, the new deals are a little more straightforward and convenient for all, including buyers of the vanilla Galaxy S22.

Loading Comments...

