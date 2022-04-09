Here's how you can save up to $500 on Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family (no trade-in)0
The seemingly very popular trio of ultra-high-end handsets is on sale at a substantial discount from Google Fi in addition to Amazon and Samsung itself, and while this killer new deal does have a few more strings attached than others, it doesn't require a device trade-in, which is always a big plus for a carrier promotion.
Especially a carrier promotion allowing new subscribers to save a whopping 500 bucks on arguably one of the overall best phones money can buy right now. Believe it or not, the 5G-enabled S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all eligible for the same exact humongous discount, which means the smallest of the three super-premium Galaxy handsets can be yours at the time of this writing for as little as $299.99.
It's obviously hard to argue with the value proposition of a $499.99 Galaxy S22 Plus and $699.99 S22 Ultra (with a built-in S Pen) as well, and the terms and conditions are pretty simple across the board.
All you need to do to keep $500 of your hard-earned money in your pocket is activate the S22 model of your choice on a new full service Google Fi plan within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and maintain the qualifying phone active for 120 consecutive days, as well as transfer an existing number from a different operator.
Curiously enough, there don't seem to be any discounts whatsoever available for new Fi customers unwilling (or incapable) of porting in a phone number, while existing subscribers can shave a cool $300 of their own off the regular prices of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra without jumping through too many hoops.
Even though these Samsung-made devices are still fairly new, it's worth remembering that Google Fi actually allowed super-early adopters to save even more money back in February. Then again, the new deals are a little more straightforward and convenient for all, including buyers of the vanilla Galaxy S22.
