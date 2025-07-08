Amazon and Walmart are amazingly selling Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at a lower-than-ever price





Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 are marked down by a supreme $100 from a $249 list price at Amazon and Walmart, and yes, this outstanding new discount tops all previous offers on this particular 2023-released product. Including Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $100 off (40%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $149 $249 $100 off (40%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Walmart





Perhaps even more impressively, you don't need to be a Prime member or jump through any other hoops to save a cool hundred bucks, at least if you hurry. With top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio technology, Adaptive Audio, Apple H2 power, a USB-C charging case, and IP54 water and dust resistance, these now surprisingly affordable bad boys probably need no introduction for most potential buyers and summer bargain hunters out there.





But our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review is here if you want to be sure you'll make the best choice from an overall sound quality, battery life, and connectivity standpoint. On top of everything else, Apple 's latest Pro-branded buds (which may or may not get a vastly improved sequel this year) also offer Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features that can truly make a difference for people who are not generally in the target audience of most other wireless earbuds today.





The AirPods Pro 2, mind you, come with better audio, better ANC, and better battery life than the younger and only slightly cheaper AirPods 4 , thus looking like your top wireless audio companion for the vast majority of iPhone owners... at least until the AirPods Pro 3 (eventually) come out. Don't be shy, pull the trigger... before it's too late!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer