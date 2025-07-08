Amazon and Walmart are amazingly selling Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at a lower-than-ever price
Whether or not the AirPods Pro 3 are coming out soon, Apple's best wireless earbuds available today are a must-buy at this new record low price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Amazon's Prime Day 2025 frenzy is technically not underway yet, both the e-commerce giant and one of its biggest rivals are running an unbeatable sale on Apple's best wireless earbuds at the time of this writing.
Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 are marked down by a supreme $100 from a $249 list price at Amazon and Walmart, and yes, this outstanding new discount tops all previous offers on this particular 2023-released product. Including Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 deals.
Perhaps even more impressively, you don't need to be a Prime member or jump through any other hoops to save a cool hundred bucks, at least if you hurry. With top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio technology, Adaptive Audio, Apple H2 power, a USB-C charging case, and IP54 water and dust resistance, these now surprisingly affordable bad boys probably need no introduction for most potential buyers and summer bargain hunters out there.
But our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review is here if you want to be sure you'll make the best choice from an overall sound quality, battery life, and connectivity standpoint. On top of everything else, Apple's latest Pro-branded buds (which may or may not get a vastly improved sequel this year) also offer Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features that can truly make a difference for people who are not generally in the target audience of most other wireless earbuds today.
The AirPods Pro 2, mind you, come with better audio, better ANC, and better battery life than the younger and only slightly cheaper AirPods 4, thus looking like your top wireless audio companion for the vast majority of iPhone owners... at least until the AirPods Pro 3 (eventually) come out. Don't be shy, pull the trigger... before it's too late!
08 Jul, 2025Amazon and Walmart are amazingly selling Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at a lower-than-ever price
22 Jun, 2025The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
08 May, 2025At 32% off, the premium AirPods Pro 2 are once again a top pick at Amazon
29 Apr, 2025Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price
13 Mar, 2025One of Amazon's best AirPods Pro 2 deals is back, but it might not last long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: