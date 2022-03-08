 GOS saga: Samsung may face probe over misleading Galaxy S22 advertisement - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Android

GOS saga: Samsung may face probe over misleading Galaxy S22 advertisement

Anam Hamid
By
2
GOS saga: Samsung may face probe over misleading Galaxy S22 advertisement
It recently emerged that the last four Galaxy S flagships, including the Galaxy S22, are being held back by Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) app, which is only supposed to be activated during gaming sessions to prevent overheating issues but has been found to be limiting the performance of commonly used non-gaming apps as well. Some disgruntled owners are planning to sue the South Korean giant for this and it may also have to answer to Korean authorities. 

GOS is not a new app but what's behind the uproar is that with the One UI 4.0 update, Samsung made it impossible for customers to disable it. GOS was said to be meddling with over 10,000 apps, more than 6,800 of which were apparently non-gaming apps such as YouTube and Microsoft Office.

What's worse, benchmarking apps which are used to test the processors and graphic systems in a device were not impacted by GOS and may have been overestimating the real performance of Samsung's phones by a wide margin.

Samsung has denied that GOS impacted non-gaming apps as well and has promised an update that will let users toggle the service off. This was not enough to appease everyone. Earlier, benchmarking platform Geekbench banned some Galaxy S phones and now South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports that some affected Galaxy S22 owners are preparing to sue the company (via Engadget).

They will be demanding 300,000 won (~$242) per person in damages. One of those people said that they are taking legal action against the company because they feel the over-the-top ads were misleading and made them buy a product with a price tag of over 1 million won (~$810).

Samsung had claimed that the Galaxy S22 would offer the "best performance ever" and a refresh rate up to 120Hz and even though it is one of the best phones around, the fact stands that consumers did not get what they paid for. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is now expected to launch an investigation into the matter.

Samsung had previously argued that GOS couldn't be switched off because of safety reasons but has now done an about-face and is saying it will 'optimize the temperature control algorithm to ensure safety even if the CPU/GPU performance clock limit is lifted.' (via Ice Universe)

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
100%off $0 Special Verizon 88%off $100 Special Samsung $550off $300 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sketch reveals two separate flashlights on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
Sketch reveals two separate flashlights on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
iPad Air 5 may offer M1 chip and more RAM and storage for same price
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPad Air 5 may offer M1 chip and more RAM and storage for same price
Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) March event: what to expect and how to watch it
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) March event: what to expect and how to watch it
New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40!
by Ugreen,  0
New Ugreen promo — true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $40!
See your 'Best of Winter 2021' moments in Google Photos
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
See your 'Best of Winter 2021' moments in Google Photos
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless